Jemele Hill claims woman of color doesn't want a President Kamala Harris because she's RACIST and HOO BOY

It all started here:

The truth is: A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for President Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/oFSSpu2ZSN — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 27, 2023

As you read the following tweet from Jemele Hill, keep in mind that Nikki Haley is considered a woman of color, just like Kamala Harris. Also keep in mind Jemele sees racism everywhere and in everything.

So part of the reason racism is such a terrible sickness in this country is because politicians like this know they can rally a certain base with the fear of OH MY GOD A BLACK WOMAN MIGHT BE PRESIDENT IF YOU DON’T VOTE FOR ME.



Then we want to act all surprised when the most… https://t.co/6R5m0TAB07 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 27, 2023

Kamala Harris and Nikki Haley are both Indian Americans. https://t.co/hR8jdMLdTQ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 28, 2023

This your guy? pic.twitter.com/UnX6WDbnvW — Jags Board Game & Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) August 28, 2023

Not to mention the reason most people don't want Kamala as their president is she's just awful on all fronts. It has nothing to do with her sex or color. We get it, Biden bragged about choosing her BECAUSE of her sex and color, but we're not old racist sexists like he is.

Maybe actual acts of racism would be more widely condemned if race-baiters like you didn’t pretend everything is racist (when you know it isn’t)? — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 28, 2023

Maybe people would take it more seriously if lunatics weren't screeching racism anytime someone disagreed with them. Yup.

It has nothing to do with the color of her skin, and everything to do with the fact she is a horrible politician.



Good grief. Stop.https://t.co/C320CTCjhR — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) August 28, 2023

No. It is OMG someone with no qualifications who gives the same speech at every event and laughs at the clouds could be president.



But to you Cap’n Crunch is racist. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 28, 2023

