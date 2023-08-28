Jemele Hill claims woman of color doesn't want a President Kamala Harris because she's RACIST and HOO BOY

Now THIS is how the cops should handle these road-blocking climate change activist...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on August 28, 2023
Sarah D.

It all started here:

As you read the following tweet from Jemele Hill, keep in mind that Nikki Haley is considered a woman of color, just like Kamala Harris. Also keep in mind Jemele sees racism everywhere and in everything.

Blah blah blah.

HA!

Yup. 

That is her guy.

Not to mention the reason most people don't want Kamala as their president is she's just awful on all fronts. It has nothing to do with her sex or color. We get it, Biden bragged about choosing her BECAUSE of her sex and color, but we're not old racist sexists like he is.

Sorry, not sorry.

Sam J.

Maybe people would take it more seriously if lunatics weren't screeching racism anytime someone disagreed with them. Yup.

What he said.

Don't give her any ideas.

***

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS NIKKI HALEY JEMELE HILL

