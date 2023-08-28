Hard PASS! KJP spills the beans on Biden's COVID vaccine/plan and it's even...
HA! Iowahawk ends GLORIOUS thread on Climate Activists getting WORKED in NV by OWNING whiny troll

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:22 PM on August 28, 2023
Twitter/X

As Twitchy readers know, Climate Change activists 'effed around and found out' when they tried to protest at the Burning Man in Nevada. Guess what? That shiznit won't fly and those Rangers? They DGAF.

Iowahawk put together a fairly exceptional thread on the 'events':

... busting up a standoff between two tribes of white progressives.

Heh.

So great.

Right?!

Something like that.

Don't we all need to find a way to work 'I'm an environmental protester' into our rotations?

Dan Bongino has a brutally PERFECT response for CBS and other Lefty rags asking if MASKS are coming back
Sam J.

You know, her (his, their, whatever) name being 'Serene' only makes this whole thing that much funnier.

Huzzah.

***

Corrupt AF --> Both courts SHOW their political hands by scheduling Trump's trials on the SAME DAY

Dan Bongino has a brutally PERFECT response for CBS and other Lefty rags asking if MASKS are coming back

Jemele Hill claims woman of color doesn't want a President Kamala Harris because she's RACIST and HOO BOY

