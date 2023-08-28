HA! Iowahawk ends GLORIOUS thread on Climate Activists getting WORKED in NV by OWNING whiny troll

As Twitchy readers know, Climate Change activists 'effed around and found out' when they tried to protest at the Burning Man in Nevada. Guess what? That shiznit won't fly and those Rangers? They DGAF.

Iowahawk put together a fairly exceptional thread on the 'events':

What makes this extra amusing is that the "Rangers" are Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Police, and the backed up traffic is for Burning Man. Native American cops busting up a standoff between two tribes of white progressives is straight up comedy gold https://t.co/YQzvVmTuo2 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 28, 2023

... busting up a standoff between two tribes of white progressives.

Gotta say it took some world class athleticism to tow that steel flatbed trailer up the hill behind a bicycle — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 28, 2023

Moral of the story: if you're a noodle-armed vegan, don't pick a fight with people who enjoy burning cannibal giants alivehttps://t.co/1lWVm28AYA — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 28, 2023

Man, I really need to work "I'm an environmental protester" into my liquor store crash excuse rotation — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 28, 2023

Serene -- may I call you Serene? Well anyway Serene, if you ever see me blocking a public highway to protest vaccines, or fog, or anything in particular, you have my official permission and blessing to run me over with the vehicle of your choicehttps://t.co/0epVcK3wGF — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 28, 2023

You know, her (his, their, whatever) name being 'Serene' only makes this whole thing that much funnier.

