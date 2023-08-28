Glenn Beck asks 'how is this NOT election interference?!'
Florida Sheriff Stands Up for the Second Amendment

James Woods reminds everyone just how GROSS and hateful pro-masking psychos REALLY are (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:05 PM on August 28, 2023

You know the face you make when you come across someone or something that is just so awful, so repugnant, so disgusting, and unbelievably bad for just one moment you wonder if you're being punked? Welp, we just made that same exact face watching this video James Woods shared of a woman telling small children she hopes they die because they're not wearing masks.

Sadly, this was a very common behavior when mask mandates were a thing. Heck, it's still happening even without them, however, these hosebags can't get businesses shut down for not forcing masks on their customers.

We think Jimmy described her perfectly.

Watch:

She's like the worst, right? And you KNOW that heifer voted for Biden.

Say what you will about any of our candidates, but you know this boil on the butt of humanity isn't voting for any of them ... and that's a good thing.

We're going with at least 6. 

And they all hate her.

This is an insult to tree stumps everywhere.

And fin.

***

