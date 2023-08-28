James Woods reminds everyone just how GROSS and hateful pro-masking psychos REALLY are (watch)

You know the face you make when you come across someone or something that is just so awful, so repugnant, so disgusting, and unbelievably bad for just one moment you wonder if you're being punked? Welp, we just made that same exact face watching this video James Woods shared of a woman telling small children she hopes they die because they're not wearing masks.

Sadly, this was a very common behavior when mask mandates were a thing. Heck, it's still happening even without them, however, these hosebags can't get businesses shut down for not forcing masks on their customers.

We think Jimmy described her perfectly.

Watch:

I’ve never minded stupid people. They can’t help their plight. I’ve never minded arrogant people. They amuse me. Stupidity and arrogance combined, however, are the devil’s brew. This tub of lard is a classic example. pic.twitter.com/XsVL9NU38T — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 28, 2023

She's like the worst, right? And you KNOW that heifer voted for Biden.

Say what you will about any of our candidates, but you know this boil on the butt of humanity isn't voting for any of them ... and that's a good thing.

$100 that she has at least 3 cats — Todd Cefaratti (@ToddCefaratti_) August 28, 2023

We're going with at least 6.

And they all hate her.

She’s worried about health but eats at…Burger King?! 😂 — MIKEYPOX 🙈🙉🙊🇺🇸 (@mmercer01) August 28, 2023

This is an insult to tree stumps everywhere.

The media has brainwashed a lot of people. I used to think it was just fringes, but I've personally witnessed similar scenarios too many times.



If Trump was ever right about anything, he was right about the media being the enemy of the people! — Murph (@Murph_IT) August 28, 2023

And fin.

***

***

