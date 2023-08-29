Dan Bongino EVISCERATES kid-sniffing, bribe-taking, loser Biden for his LATEST lie (civil...
Why am I conservative?

Full STOP! CA. Sen. Scott Weiner REKT for pushing teachers to keep 'trans-kid' secrets from parents

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on August 29, 2023
Twitter/@Scott_Wiener

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Especially when they're a creepy skeeze like California State Senator Scott Wiener. This guy has yikes written all over him. It should be shocking that a man like this has been elected at all but it is California we're talking about so ... here we are.

For example, Wiener wants teachers to keep secrets from parents, especially if their kids are mentally ill and think they're the wrong sex.

No really.

You all can already guess how this went over, yes?

... in this case is not a single shred.

Damn, we love that.

And yet they wonder why we call them groomers.

Sam J.

The frog of shame got more likes.

SUCCESS!

What he said.

All. Damn. Day.

***

Related:

'NOT the hero, babes, you're the VILLAIN': This takedown of the trans movement and allies is FIRE (watch)

James Woods reminds everyone just how GROSS and hateful pro-masking psychos REALLY are (watch)

Hard PASS! KJP spills the beans on Biden's COVID vaccine/plan and it's even worse than we thought (watch)

***

