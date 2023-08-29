Full STOP! CA. Sen. Scott Weiner REKT for pushing teachers to keep 'trans-kid' secrets from parents

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Especially when they're a creepy skeeze like California State Senator Scott Wiener. This guy has yikes written all over him. It should be shocking that a man like this has been elected at all but it is California we're talking about so ... here we are.

For example, Wiener wants teachers to keep secrets from parents, especially if their kids are mentally ill and think they're the wrong sex.

No really.

Forcing a teacher to out a trans kid to their parents — even if the kid isn’t ready & even if it puts them at risk of harm — is dangerous & frankly, despicable.



Each of us decides when we come out. It’s no one else’s damn business.



Thx @AGRobBonta for having these kids’ backs. https://t.co/eeAZL78yga — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 28, 2023

You all can already guess how this went over, yes?

With all due respect, Senator, which in this case is not a single shred, if you or any other adult ever spoke with my son about his “real” gender without telling me or his mother you’d belong in jail. Full stop. https://t.co/zuTQ0DFkJk — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 28, 2023

... in this case is not a single shred.

Damn, we love that.

They belong to the parents, not you or your friends. — JohnX HamblinX (@JohnDHamblin) August 28, 2023

Senator Wiener wants to be the one to out your kids. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) August 29, 2023

What you are advocating for here is called GROOMING. — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) August 29, 2023

And yet they wonder why we call them groomers.

The frog of shame got more likes.

SUCCESS!

It's not your decision to make.



You don't get to decide what information to hide from parents.



Gender identity, as you claim, causes heightened distress, anxiety and self-harm. The school has a legal obligation to report it to parents.



You are *causing* harm. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 29, 2023

What he said.

All. Damn. Day.

***

Related:

'NOT the hero, babes, you're the VILLAIN': This takedown of the trans movement and allies is FIRE (watch)

James Woods reminds everyone just how GROSS and hateful pro-masking psychos REALLY are (watch)

Hard PASS! KJP spills the beans on Biden's COVID vaccine/plan and it's even worse than we thought (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !