SCUMBAG AP 'journo' Steve Peoples actually SHOCKS Twitter/X with ugly piece on Jacksonville shooting

It's not every day an outlet can write something so horrible, so awful that it shocks all of Twitter/X. Considering the insanity we see on that site/platform it's hard to shock or surprise any of us who actually pay attention.

But this from the AP's Steve Peoples, using the Jacksonville shooting to not only attack DeSantis but everyone on the Right? This was shockingly hateful and bad - not just for us, but for all users.

Dude should be ashamed; hope he gets the clicks and taps he wanted out of this garbage.

Ron DeSantis scoffed when the NAACP issued a travel advisory this spring warning Black people to use “extreme care” if traveling to Florida.



Just three months later, DeSantis is leading his state through the aftermath of a racist attack that left three African Americans dead.… — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) August 29, 2023

From the AP:

The tragedy cast a shadow across the Republican presidential campaign this week as candidates faced uncomfortable questions about the party’s increasing appeal among white supremacists and the GOP’s fight against so-called “woke” policies on race and gender. While DeSantis has not mentioned his “war on woke” in recent days, cultural issues have been the centerpiece of his campaign.

Increasing appeal among white supremacists? WHAT?!

Virtually all of the candidates have embraced a similar message aimed at appealing to the GOP’s white conservative base by downplaying the existence of racism in America and restricting LGBTQ rights. To win the general election next fall, the Republican nominee will likely need to appeal to a much more diverse group of voters. But the primary fight won’t be decided for several months.

Awful, yup.

Remember when the AP was worth a damn? Sure, it's been quite awhile but once upon a time people could actually count on them to report news. These days? Not so much.

Oh no Steve what in the world are you guys doing — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 29, 2023

Being a-holes? Trying to hurt DeSantis? Trying to keep Biden in power?

He’s pissed because Ron DeSantis does not consider skin color when responding to disasters and emergencies.



The mental gymnastics necessary to try and dunk on a governor for being responsive to the entire community impacted by a tragedy is a new low, even for the AP. — Meara (@MillennialOther) August 29, 2023

Stfu 🙄 — Kristy 🇺🇲 (@FlaGirlKristy) August 29, 2023

Accurate, short, simple, yet effective.

That was some garbage. Wow. You failed to mention any of the "rhetoric" that led to this shooting and you spelled hurricane wrong. Scoffing at the far left NAACP is the right thing to do. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 29, 2023

This is really pathetic, but on brand for AP.



Don't complain when he ignores you. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 29, 2023

I’m officially scoffing at you. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) August 29, 2023

Ouch.

Nobody wants to be scoffed by Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally.

Should there be travel advisories in Chicago, Atlanta, St. Louis, LA etc???? — WarbirdSiren79 (@Blueeyes1979) August 29, 2023

San Francisco.

Portland.

New York City.

Austin.

Denver.

Seems Steve really missed the boat with this one ... wonder if he'll figure it out.

