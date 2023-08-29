Dan Bongino EVISCERATES kid-sniffing, bribe-taking, loser Biden for his LATEST lie (civil rights?! watch)

Remember the time Biden said he watched FDR on television talking about the stock market crash? In case you don't remember that little nugget, it came from 2008, when he was running for president.

From POLITICO:

He was speaking about the role of the White House in a financial crisis. "When the stock market crashed, Franklin Roosevelt got on the television and didn't just talk about the princes of greed," Biden told Couric. "He said, 'Look, here's what happened."

FDR wasn't president wheen the stock market crashed and televisions weren't in homes really until the 1950s ... heck, even Snopes fact-checked ol' Joe on that one - and keep in mind, that was 15 years ago when he was only 65.

This latest one is a doozy:

Biden says he "literally, not figuratively, talked Strom Thurmond into voting for the Civil Rights Act before he died." pic.twitter.com/sUDhrfePg8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 28, 2023

The Civil Rights Act passed eight years before Biden was in office - and Thurmond voted NO.

Note, that tells you how old he really is and serves as a reminder we DESPERATELY need term limits.

Dan Bongino with the takedown:

This kid-sniffing, bribe-taking, life loser cannot tell the truth. He’s simply incapable of it. 👇🏻 https://t.co/ocdlHJLOqv — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 29, 2023

Now, to be fair, some are saying Biden could be talking about how it was amended in 1991 BUUUUUT ... eh.

Gosh, he lies so much. — Mandy ✝ (@SpringSteps) August 29, 2023

- The Civil Rights Act was in 1964.

- Joe Biden was a college student in 1964.

- Strom Thurmond was a Democrat Senator in 1964 & would have no need to seek advice from a college kid.

- Strom Thurmond voted against the Civil Rights Act.

- Joe Biden is literally a serial liar. — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) August 29, 2023

All of that.

Oh, and this as well:

There's a reason he and Strom were such good FRIENDS.

***

Related:

George Washington Prof who wished NRA and supporters would BURN IN HELL tries deleting post (we got it)

SCUMBAG AP 'journo' Steve Peoples actually SHOCKS Twitter/X with ugly piece on Jacksonville shooting

Full STOP! CA. Sen. Scott Weiner REKT for pushing teachers to keep 'trans-kid' secrets from parents

'NOT the hero, babes, you're the VILLAIN': This takedown of the trans movement and allies is FIRE (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !