President Biden's Jacksonville remarks ring hollow on social media

Dan Bongino EVISCERATES kid-sniffing, bribe-taking, loser Biden for his LATEST lie (civil rights?! watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on August 29, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Remember the time Biden said he watched FDR on television talking about the stock market crash? In case you don't remember that little nugget, it came from 2008, when he was running for president. 

From POLITICO:

He was speaking about the role of the White House in a financial crisis.

"When the stock market crashed, Franklin Roosevelt got on the television and didn't just talk about the princes of greed," Biden told Couric. "He said, 'Look, here's what happened."

FDR wasn't president wheen the stock market crashed and televisions weren't in homes really until the 1950s ... heck, even Snopes fact-checked ol' Joe on that one - and keep in mind, that was 15 years ago when he was only 65.

This latest one is a doozy:

The Civil Rights Act passed eight years before Biden was in office - and Thurmond voted NO.

Note, that tells you how old he really is and serves as a reminder we DESPERATELY need term limits.

Dan Bongino with the takedown:

Now, to be fair, some are saying Biden could be talking about how it was amended in 1991 BUUUUUT ... eh.

Sam J.

All of that.

Oh, and this as well:

There's a reason he and Strom were such good FRIENDS.

***

