Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family and it AIN'T good

You guys, this is big. WE KNOW, we keep saying that but it's true.

Especially now that we know Joe Biden used MORE THAN ONE alias.

But according to the Democrats, this isn't real evidence or anything. Cue Adam Schiff shrieking about Russian disinformation and trying to raise money off of Trump's mugshot ...

This seems like a pretty freakin' big deal to us:

Over 5,000 emails from then VP Joe Biden using aliases to talk with Hunter Biden and his business associates. But you know, according to Biden (and the media totally bought this), all they ever really talked about was the weather.

Damn, that's a lot of emails to talk about the weather, don't you think?

From The Washington Examiner:

Emails on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop showed that Joe Biden’s vice presidential staff looped Hunter Biden into his father’s private schedule on days that corresponded with significant moments in Ukraine relations, of which Joe Biden was placed in charge at the time. Hunter Biden then sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. As vice president, Joe Biden took a number of steps that ultimately helped that company. House Republicans expressed interest in the pseudonyms because they are searching for additional links between Joe Biden and his son’s foreign business dealings, having uncovered several through witness testimony and documents.

House Republicans expressed interest. No way. And here we thought they just wrote sternly worded letters.

I guess that’s not evidence of anything potentially nefarious, according to Democrats. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 29, 2023

All about yoga and a father loving his son. Move along, sir. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 29, 2023

What did they claim Bill Clinton and then AG Loretta Lynch discussed on the tarmac? Grandkids? Yeah, that's it.

Who among us doesnt have thousands of emails using aliases to discuss the weather? — Rob Noerr (@robnoerr) August 29, 2023

Right? Psh.

I'm Robert L. Peters!! — Robert L. Peters (not the real fake Joe Biden) (@BillySullivan7) August 29, 2023

KNEW IT!

Grab the corn and stay tuned.

***

Related:

THAT'LL fix it! Chicago's new mayor knows who's REALLY to blame for car theft increasing and LOL

Time traveler Biden claims he convinced Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil Rights Act and lol (watch)

George Washington Prof who wished NRA and supporters would BURN IN HELL tries deleting post (we got it)

SCUMBAG AP 'journo' Steve Peoples actually SHOCKS Twitter/X with ugly piece on Jacksonville shooting

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !