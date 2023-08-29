Julie Kelly exposes just how corrupt and biased Trump J6 judge Tanya Chutkan...
How is this REAL?! Vivek Ramaswamy on Hardball asking which Democrat to vote...
Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family...
OUTRAGEOUS! Student BANNED from class because of 'Gadsden Flag' backpack patch
Time traveler Biden claims he convinced Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil...
George Washington Prof who wished NRA and supporters would BURN IN HELL tries...
SCUMBAG AP 'journo' Steve Peoples actually SHOCKS Twitter/X with ugly piece on Jacksonvill...
Full STOP! CA. Sen. Scott Weiner REKT for pushing teachers to keep 'trans-kid'...
Report: NYC's illegal immigrants could vote if granted work authorization
Diversity teacher writes about wanting to 'burn things down' that aren't equitable
Here's the 'Wheel of Privilege' they're using in schools to identify the marginalized
Wyoming judge rules against members who sued to keep female-identifying man out of...
Hot take: Reconstruction was a failure because we left alive a lot of...
CNN's Dana Bash gives Vivek Ramaswamy a chance to walk back his remarks...

THAT'LL fix it! Chicago's new mayor knows who's REALLY to blame for car theft increasing and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on August 29, 2023
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

We ... got nothin'.

Darn, you *checks notes* car companies for making Chicagoans rob people while driving your cars! Totally your fault that thugs are stealing cars! ARGLE BARGLE RAR. And we thought Lori Lightfoot was bad. WOOF.

From Legal Insurrection:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) announced on Thursday the city is suing automakers Kia and Hyundai for “their failure to include industry-standard engine immobilizers in multiple models of their vehicles,” which according to the city, is the reason for the high rate of crimes involving cars.

“The impact of car theft on Chicago residents can be deeply destabilizing, particularly for low- to middle-income workers who have fewer options for getting to work and taking care of families. The failure of Kia and Hyundai to install basic auto-theft prevention technology in these models is sheer negligence, and as a result, a citywide and nationwide crime spree around automobile theft has been unfolding around our eyes,” Johnson said in a statement.

So it's their fault they're not making it harder for thugs to steal their cars.

Guys, we can't even make this crap up.

Recommended

Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family and it AIN'T good
Sam J.

When Lightfoot isn't crazy or Leftist enough for you ... you know you've got problems.

Good ol' Chicago.

Anything to keep from being HONEST about what the real problem there in Chicago is ... and it ain't Kia.

Bro, take the L.

***

Related:

Dan Bongino EVISCERATES kid-sniffing, bribe-taking, loser Biden for his LATEST lie (civil rights?! watch)

George Washington Prof who wished NRA and supporters would BURN IN HELL tries deleting post (we got it)

SCUMBAG AP 'journo' Steve Peoples actually SHOCKS Twitter/X with ugly piece on Jacksonville shooting

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: CARS CHICAGO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family and it AIN'T good
Sam J.
OUTRAGEOUS! Student BANNED from class because of 'Gadsden Flag' backpack patch
justmindy
Julie Kelly exposes just how corrupt and biased Trump J6 judge Tanya Chutkan REALLY is in damning thread
Sam J.
George Washington Prof who wished NRA and supporters would BURN IN HELL tries deleting post (we got it)
Sam J.
Time traveler Biden claims he convinced Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil Rights Act and lol (watch)
Sam J.
SCUMBAG AP 'journo' Steve Peoples actually SHOCKS Twitter/X with ugly piece on Jacksonville shooting
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family and it AIN'T good Sam J.