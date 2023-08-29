THAT'LL fix it! Chicago's new mayor knows who's REALLY to blame for car theft increasing and LOL

We ... got nothin'.

Car theft and carjackings have been on the rise in Chicago for a while now, and rather than using the police to crack down on this problem, Chicago’s new mayor is suing car companies.https://t.co/nGiCPirFPC — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) August 29, 2023

Darn, you *checks notes* car companies for making Chicagoans rob people while driving your cars! Totally your fault that thugs are stealing cars! ARGLE BARGLE RAR. And we thought Lori Lightfoot was bad. WOOF.

From Legal Insurrection:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) announced on Thursday the city is suing automakers Kia and Hyundai for “their failure to include industry-standard engine immobilizers in multiple models of their vehicles,” which according to the city, is the reason for the high rate of crimes involving cars. “The impact of car theft on Chicago residents can be deeply destabilizing, particularly for low- to middle-income workers who have fewer options for getting to work and taking care of families. The failure of Kia and Hyundai to install basic auto-theft prevention technology in these models is sheer negligence, and as a result, a citywide and nationwide crime spree around automobile theft has been unfolding around our eyes,” Johnson said in a statement.

So it's their fault they're not making it harder for thugs to steal their cars.

Guys, we can't even make this crap up.

LOL - hilarious. You voted for a radical Leftist. Now enjoy your insanity. You're getting exactly what you voted for. https://t.co/hSiYxCr0Hw — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 29, 2023

When Lightfoot isn't crazy or Leftist enough for you ... you know you've got problems.

Good ol' Chicago.

Chicago mayor mocked for suing automakers for car thefts: ‘Criminals run rampant’ but it’s a ‘Kia problem’ https://t.co/LsD6QHNo8v pic.twitter.com/5FSP0h1NvQ — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2023

Anything to keep from being HONEST about what the real problem there in Chicago is ... and it ain't Kia.

Bro, take the L.

