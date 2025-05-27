We Voted for THIS: Federal Agents Wait Outside Courthouses to Arrest Illegal Immigrants

All it took to enforce immigration laws was a different administration.

That's it.

That's all it boiled down to.

Joe Biden wrung his hands and said he couldn't do anything unless Congress passed the terrible border bill. Congress didn't

Donald Trump won reelection, and now immigration laws are being enforced.

"Masked federal agents are now waiting outside of courts to grab migrants. DID ANYONE VOTE FOR THIS?!?!"



HeII yes pic.twitter.com/M3iYIshguT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 27, 2025

Polling on deporting illegal immigrants has been President Trump's strongest issue. People are FED UP with the Democrats' open borders policies.

In Iran if you cross the border illegally, they kill you.

In South Korea, IYCTBI, they kill you.

In many African countries, IYCTBI, they kill you.

In Afghanistan, IYCTBI, they kill you.

In Russia, IYCTBI, they put you in jail for years.

Etc.... — Daehenob (@Daehenob67) May 27, 2025

Pretty much.

Only in Trump's America does law enforcement cover their faces to hide in shame. — Project Liberal (@ProjectLiberal) May 27, 2025

Okay, buddy. Whatever you say.

ICE sweep the jails in California every Monday morning. This has been going on since Obama — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) May 27, 2025

Genuinely stunned this is a thing.

But it's weird how the Left wasn't melting down when Obama did this.

This is definitely what I voted for! https://t.co/jvyoKz5MkC pic.twitter.com/rLF3zVSGXW — Sara Violet (@SaraViolet12) May 27, 2025

Lots of us did.

This is EXACTLY what I voted for...as did MOST of America. https://t.co/Ph9nUfyM3O — Donnie Frank (@DonnieFrank1) May 27, 2025

75 million of us.

The fact that courthouses are prime spots to snag illegals ought to tell you something about the whole "illegals are super law abiding" canard. https://t.co/pGINODZcLy pic.twitter.com/QJj1kgPecm — JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) May 27, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Close your eyes.



Steel your resolve.



Take a deep breath, and with a clear mind, say:



THEY'RE ALL GOING BACK. https://t.co/cmfAg4cPVL — Isaiah L. Carter (@IsaiahLCarter) May 27, 2025

We hope so.

Keep the flights going https://t.co/VPoNwye0iu — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) May 27, 2025

Yep. Don't stop.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.