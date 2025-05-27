Forget Ferris Bueller ... Now Twenty-Year-Old Male Illegals Are Enrolling in American High...
We Voted for THIS: Federal Agents Wait Outside Courthouses to Arrest Illegal Immigrants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on May 27, 2025
ImgFlip

All it took to enforce immigration laws was a different administration.

That's it.

That's all it boiled down to. 

Joe Biden wrung his hands and said he couldn't do anything unless Congress passed the terrible border bill. Congress didn't

Donald Trump won reelection, and now immigration laws are being enforced.

Polling on deporting illegal immigrants has been President Trump's strongest issue. People are FED UP with the Democrats' open borders policies.

Pretty much.

Okay, buddy. Whatever you say.

Genuinely stunned this is a thing.

But it's weird how the Left wasn't melting down when Obama did this.

Lots of us did.

75 million of us.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

We hope so.

Yep. Don't stop.

