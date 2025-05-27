HOA Honors Fallen Soldier by Calling His Memorial a 'Nuisance' ... Peak Patriotism in Arizona

Neighborhood HOAs are generally the worst and this one takes the award for being particularly bad.

It’s downright un-American.

An Arizona homeowners’ association has ordered one resident to remove a Memorial Day tribute to her fallen US Army soldier brother — telling her that the patriotic exhibit was “a nuisance.”

Kendall Rasmusson placed flags and banners on her front lawn, and a large poster of her brother, Sgt. John Kyle Daggett, on her garage door in Surprise, Arizona, to remember her sibling during national holiday, AZ Family reported Monday. But that didn’t sit well with the company managing the local homeowner’s association, Rasmusson told the TV station. “My brother really loved his country, and I’ve very proud and that’s really the point,” she said. “It’s been interesting navigating life without him.”

She said the HOA management company called the display an eyesore in the neighborhood.

“They put it in comparison with dead plants, dead trees and bushes,” Rasmusson said. “And it was kind of offensive to have it be in this comparison of what they’re calling a nuisance.”

She posted her objections on a local neighborhood group page and received a follow-up email from the management company, telling her their decree wasn’t meant to “overlook the significance of the display.”

But the result was the same.

Rasmusson told the outlets that she’s been pestered over her display before, and was fined $500 by the previous management company in 2018 before being granted a “grace period.”

She said she assumed the new company would honor that.

She said she posts the display during holidays, primarily Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day for her brother, who died in 2008 after being mortally wounded in a rocket-propelled grenade attack in Baghdad.