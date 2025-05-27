Oh, the Irony! Harvard Business Professor FIRED for Falsifying Data In Dishonesty Research

Harvard's banner week continues, as the New York Post reports a renowned Harvard business professor was stripped of tenure and fired for falsifying data.

In studies about dishonesty.

Star Harvard business professor stripped of tenure, fired for manipulating data in studies on dishonesty https://t.co/rddJ2JbBHC pic.twitter.com/b1JdvpHDfR — New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Francesca Gino, a celebrated behavioral scientist at Harvard Business School, was let go after the school’s top governing board determined she tweaked observations in four studies so that their findings boosted her hypotheses, GHB reported. Harvard administrators notified business faculty that Gino was out of a job in a closed-door meeting this past week, the outlet reported. Harvard did not detail the professor’s firing or tenure being stripped — citing it as a personnel matter — but told GHB that the school had not revoked a professor’s tenure in decades.

Maybe they're learning?

So why does Claudine Gay still have a job at Harvard making nearly $1 million a year after the plagiarism scandal? pic.twitter.com/omVYb3hgAE — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 27, 2025

Excellent question.

It would have been helpful to know what hypothesis she was trying to confirm. — Dennis, Actual Antifascist (@spongeworthy2) May 27, 2025

We'd be very curious to learn this.

I love how disgraced that place has become. Embarrassing to have Harvard on your resume now. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) May 27, 2025

This writer wouldn't send her kids to Harvard if they paid her.

Meh. She’ll get a nice gig at CNN or the DNC. she’d fit in perfect there. — pigwithwings (@PigWithWings82) May 27, 2025

Some other institution will undoubtedly hire her.

Her book is titled



“WHY IT PAYS TO BREAK THE RULES AT WORK AND IN LIFE “ pic.twitter.com/sm05YrYVKy — Financial Guru (@stocksprofesso) May 27, 2025

Well, would you look at that.

The irony is so thick you can cut it with a knife.

for roughly a decade now my assumption has been that this sort of thing is the unified field theory that explains why my common sense / BS radar goes off on so many studies I read in my field (education) https://t.co/0O8boP32ww — tweets, but heroic (@thethirtysixco) May 27, 2025

And it's justified.

A woman attempting to distort reality to preserve her emotions https://t.co/SBWXFGUxkf pic.twitter.com/mHYvTJQ7ac — 🦆 (@anglomagyar) May 27, 2025

An AWFL.

This is the first time Harvard has revoked tenure since the 1940s. That seems to explain a lot about why higher ed is so terrible. https://t.co/G4nS1nJspr — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 27, 2025

It explains so much.

Shorter her: I lie all of the time. In fact, I'm lying right now. https://t.co/pGcPlFqxnn — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 27, 2025

'Now give me that sweet grant money to study dishonesty.'

And once again, the @TheBabylonBee gets screwed out of a future headline. https://t.co/zLyO39f8y9 — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) May 27, 2025

Heh. Truth is always stranger than parody.

This is in fact the SECOND of these scandals in three years. Remember when another professor of “honesty” faked his data at Duke? https://t.co/KI3hHmUzXL pic.twitter.com/antVknhciG — Dave Greene (@GreeneMan6) May 27, 2025

Thanks for reminding us.

Higher education is rotten.

