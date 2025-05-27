Forget Ferris Bueller ... Now Twenty-Year-Old Male Illegals Are Enrolling in American High...
BIG MISTAKE, CANADA! Prime Minister Carney Says 'Net Zero' Is Necessary to 'Stabilize...
*SNORT* Obama Bro Says We Don't Say Biden Was an Extraordinary President ENOUGH...
We Voted for THIS: Federal Agents Wait Outside Courthouses to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
HOA Honors Fallen Soldier by Calling His Memorial a 'Nuisance' ... Peak Patriotism...
Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST...
Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY...
Jasmine Crockett's Take on Trump's Mental Fitness Will Make Your Head Spin
OWNED! Mollie Hemingway Shuts CBS DOWN for Trying to Fear-Monger Around NEW COVID...
VIP
Won't Someone PLEASE Think of the Poor, Sad, OVERWORKED Starbucks Employee?!?!?! Heh. (Wat...
Cry MORE, Fang-Banger! Eric Swalwell Gets WAY More Than He Bargains for SCOLDING...
Drew Holden Uses Old NPR Post to Remind Them WHY They Deserve to...
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're...
WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopula...

Oh, the Irony! Harvard Business Professor FIRED for Falsifying Data In Dishonesty Research

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 27, 2025
Twitchy

Harvard's banner week continues, as the New York Post reports a renowned Harvard business professor was stripped of tenure and fired for falsifying data.

In studies about dishonesty.

Advertisement

Here's more from the New York Post:

Francesca Gino, a celebrated behavioral scientist at Harvard Business School, was let go after the school’s top governing board determined she tweaked observations in four studies so that their findings boosted her hypotheses, GHB reported.

Harvard administrators notified business faculty that Gino was out of a job in a closed-door meeting this past week, the outlet reported.

Harvard did not detail the professor’s firing or tenure being stripped — citing it as a personnel matter — but told GHB that the school had not revoked a professor’s tenure in decades.

Maybe they're learning?

Excellent question.

Recommended

Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans
Sam J.
Advertisement

We'd be very curious to learn this.

This writer wouldn't send her kids to Harvard if they paid her.

Some other institution will undoubtedly hire her.

Well, would you look at that.

The irony is so thick you can cut it with a knife.

And it's justified.

An AWFL.

Advertisement

It explains so much.

'Now give me that sweet grant money to study dishonesty.'

Heh. Truth is always stranger than parody.

Thanks for reminding us.

Higher education is rotten.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: FIRED HARVARD IRONY PROFESSOR RESEARCH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans
Sam J.
BIG MISTAKE, CANADA! Prime Minister Carney Says 'Net Zero' Is Necessary to 'Stabilize Climate' (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
We Voted for THIS: Federal Agents Wait Outside Courthouses to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected
Sam J.
HOA Honors Fallen Soldier by Calling His Memorial a 'Nuisance' ... Peak Patriotism in Arizona
justmindy
*SNORT* Obama Bro Says We Don't Say Biden Was an Extraordinary President ENOUGH and HOOBOY That Was Dumb
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans Sam J.
Advertisement