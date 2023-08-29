Julie Kelly exposes just how corrupt and biased Trump J6 judge Tanya Chutkan...
How is this REAL?! Vivek Ramaswamy on Hardball asking which Democrat to vote...
Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family...
THAT'LL fix it! Chicago's new mayor knows who's REALLY to blame for car...
Time traveler Biden claims he convinced Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil...
George Washington Prof who wished NRA and supporters would BURN IN HELL tries...
SCUMBAG AP 'journo' Steve Peoples actually SHOCKS Twitter/X with ugly piece on Jacksonvill...
Full STOP! CA. Sen. Scott Weiner REKT for pushing teachers to keep 'trans-kid'...
Report: NYC's illegal immigrants could vote if granted work authorization
Diversity teacher writes about wanting to 'burn things down' that aren't equitable
Here's the 'Wheel of Privilege' they're using in schools to identify the marginalized
Wyoming judge rules against members who sued to keep female-identifying man out of...
Hot take: Reconstruction was a failure because we left alive a lot of...
CNN's Dana Bash gives Vivek Ramaswamy a chance to walk back his remarks...

OUTRAGEOUS! Student BANNED from class because of 'Gadsden Flag' backpack patch

justmindy  |  10:36 AM on August 29, 2023
Patrick Fallon

In news of 'stupid things schools do', we bring you the story of twelve year old Jaiden and his 'Gadsden Flag' patch on his backpack. Jaiden attends 'The Vanguard School' in Colorado Springs and was told he had to remove the patch because of its 'racist origins'. Actually, the 'Gadsden Flag' has origins in the Revolutionary War and has nothing at all to do with race.

Gadsden intended his flag as a warning to Britain not to violate the liberties of its American subjects. The flag has been described as the "most popular symbol of the American revolution." Its design proclaims an assertive warning of vigilance and willingness to act in defense against coercion.

Yes, it was a flag flown in defiance of the British.

Recommended

Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family and it AIN'T good
Sam J.

Clearly, the director was just spinning at this point looking for all sorts of justification for banning the flag.

Clearly, the school jumped to a crazy conclusion and then they scrambled for ways to justify their decision.

This is obviously an outrageous example of selective punishment. This family is brave to stand up to a whole school system rather than take the easy route and just remove the patch. Hopefully, this will be resolved soon and this brave kid can return to his classroom with his cool patch on his backpack.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


-- 


Tags: COLORADO DISCRIMINATION FREE SPEECH PATRIOTISM SCHOOL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family and it AIN'T good
Sam J.
Julie Kelly exposes just how corrupt and biased Trump J6 judge Tanya Chutkan REALLY is in damning thread
Sam J.
George Washington Prof who wished NRA and supporters would BURN IN HELL tries deleting post (we got it)
Sam J.
Time traveler Biden claims he convinced Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil Rights Act and lol (watch)
Sam J.
THAT'LL fix it! Chicago's new mayor knows who's REALLY to blame for car theft increasing and LOL
Sam J.
SCUMBAG AP 'journo' Steve Peoples actually SHOCKS Twitter/X with ugly piece on Jacksonville shooting
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family and it AIN'T good Sam J.