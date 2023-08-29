Joe Biden takes a victory lap on social media for doing his JOB
John Harwood's attempted dunk on Byron Donalds over DEMOCRATS closing schools does NOT go well, at all

Sam J.
August 29, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

He's right, you know.

Biden AND HIS PARTY.

That's key. 

Then again, Biden was more than happy to sit back and allow the teacher's unions to shut schools down all across the country because THEY were his priority, not the kids going without an education. C'mon man, those sweet teacher's union dollars aren't going to pay for themselves.

Oh, and would you look at that? John Harwood tried to swoop in and save his pal, Joe. 

True. HOWEVER, and John knows this, Trump's entire plan was to step back and let states make their own decisions. SO that means Democrats like Ralph Northam, Gavin Newsom, GRETCH Whitmer, Andrew Cuomo, and others in blue blue blue states were the ones who shut down their schools. 

Not Trump.

But nice try, John.

LEAVE BIDEN ALONE.

This. So much this. ^

Guess that whole, 'but Trump' thing only goes so far.

***

