John Harwood's attempted dunk on Byron Donalds over DEMOCRATS closing schools does NOT go well, at all

He's right, you know.

REMINDER: Joe Biden and his party shuttered schools, forced masks on their faces, and put vaccines in their arms, all while holding our children back in ways that will have long-lasting impacts on their educational future.



Joe Biden and the Democrats put power over our kids. https://t.co/NQd2C6tq4F — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 28, 2023

Biden AND HIS PARTY.

That's key.

Then again, Biden was more than happy to sit back and allow the teacher's unions to shut schools down all across the country because THEY were his priority, not the kids going without an education. C'mon man, those sweet teacher's union dollars aren't going to pay for themselves.

Oh, and would you look at that? John Harwood tried to swoop in and save his pal, Joe.

when schools were shuttered due to the covid pandemic, the president was Donald Trump https://t.co/zAuYgUOOKt — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 29, 2023

True. HOWEVER, and John knows this, Trump's entire plan was to step back and let states make their own decisions. SO that means Democrats like Ralph Northam, Gavin Newsom, GRETCH Whitmer, Andrew Cuomo, and others in blue blue blue states were the ones who shut down their schools.

Not Trump.

But nice try, John.

LEAVE BIDEN ALONE.

But Trump didn't shut them down. He left it to the states as it should have been.



It is too soon to rewrite history. But I guess for you, its the perfect time to lie. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) August 29, 2023

Reminder: The criminal Biden crew obeyed the orders to the teacher's unions and kept schools closed even after they KNEW it did nothing to prevent Covid. — TANSTAAFL6817 (@tanstaafl6817) August 29, 2023

This. So much this. ^

The Democrat's filed lawsuits to keep schools and businesses closed when Republicans opened them.https://t.co/tJLqdxYzy4 — #JimCrowRICOJoe (@GinaNic02483743) August 29, 2023

Guess that whole, 'but Trump' thing only goes so far.

