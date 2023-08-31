Bro, take the L! Keith Olbermann tries picking a fight with Riley Gaines and HOO BOY was THAT ever stupid

Riley Gaines continues to kick a*s and take names fighting the good fight AGAINST men in women's sports. She has become one of if not THE talking head for civil rights for women in sports ... and it's spectacular.

She takes ZERO prisoners.

Like in this tweet:

Defining woman = ridiculous to state senator Megan Hunt 🤡🤡🤡



Remember that next election, Nebraskans https://t.co/E6gfim16rv — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 31, 2023

Now, for whatever reason, Keith Olbermann decided to try and pick a fight. We get it, the guy shoots a bizarre podcast from his basement nobody really pays attention to so he has to get attention where he can find it but STILL.

Did he think this was a good idea?

Even on his dumbest day?

Can you just address the reality and move past it? You sucked at swimming. That's why you lost. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) August 31, 2023

Dude, WHAT?

She fired back.

Ah, makes sense now why you got fired from ESPN. https://t.co/Js2q0NMSxu — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 31, 2023

HA!

Even MSNBC didn't want him because he was too insane even for Rachel Maddow.

Think about that for a minute.

Too nutty for her?

Yeah, not good.

She didn't lose, you senile old nutjob.



And this? This right here is why the entire world hates you. Everyone.



I'm assuming you are saying because you pissed your career away, are broke, and need Twitter ad revenue to buy cat food. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) August 31, 2023

OUCH.

But hey ... it works. Say something stupid, wait for people to react, CHA-CHING. Keith has to do something, right?

Why do you hate women’s sports? Do you believe women should not be able to compete in sports? — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) August 31, 2023

OUCH. AGAIN.

Looks like Keith is using the trans-movement as cover for his misogyny. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) August 31, 2023

Same girl, same.

Thank you for your honesty. The unstated message of trans activism is that women lose to men because they don't train hard and few are willing to say so. — Holden (@Holden114) August 31, 2023

When horrible people like Keith Olbermann are championing your movement MAYBE it's time to re-examine your movement. Just sayin'.

