Bro, take the L! Keith Olbermann tries picking a fight with Riley Gaines and HOO BOY was THAT ever stupid

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on August 31, 2023
Twitchy

Riley Gaines continues to kick a*s and take names fighting the good fight AGAINST men in women's sports. She has become one of if not THE talking head for civil rights for women in sports ... and it's spectacular.

She takes ZERO prisoners.

Like in this tweet:

Now, for whatever reason, Keith Olbermann decided to try and pick a fight. We get it, the guy shoots a bizarre podcast from his basement nobody really pays attention to so he has to get attention where he can find it but STILL.

Did he think this was a good idea?

Even on his dumbest day?

Dude, WHAT?

She fired back.

HA!

Even MSNBC didn't want him because he was too insane even for Rachel Maddow.

Think about that for a minute.

Too nutty for her?

Yeah, not good.

OUCH. 

But hey ... it works. Say something stupid, wait for people to react, CHA-CHING. Keith has to do something, right?

Sam J.

OUCH. AGAIN.

Same girl, same.

When horrible people like Keith Olbermann are championing your movement MAYBE it's time to re-examine your movement. Just sayin'.

***

