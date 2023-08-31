I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!
Glenn Greenwald DROPS Rick Wilson for fleecing 'gullible liberals' for anti-Trump movie he NEVER made

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on August 31, 2023

If you've spent any time at all on social media, you know that people will often raise money through various donation sites for help, projects, etc. One of the main sites is GoFundMe, which has in recent years proven to be quite political and biased in the groups and fundraising events they will allow on their site. Seems their favorite fundraisers to target include those focused on anti-establishment politics.

So basically, the Right.

Glenn Greenwald put together a short thread on GoFundMe and tore them apart for claiming they target these fundraisers because of 'safety concerns'. But allow grifters like Rick Wilson to use them to raise money for an anti-Trump movie that never came to pass.

Take a look:

We know it's BS.

Yes.

He continued:

Wrong politics.

But not, you know ... fraud.

Oh look, someone defending Rick:

Ummm ... what?

No. He said he was making a movie.

That movie never happened.

Where's the money?

Yeah, we'd like to see it too.

But we're not holding our breath.

***

***

