Glenn Greenwald DROPS Rick Wilson for fleecing 'gullible liberals' for anti-Trump movie he NEVER made

If you've spent any time at all on social media, you know that people will often raise money through various donation sites for help, projects, etc. One of the main sites is GoFundMe, which has in recent years proven to be quite political and biased in the groups and fundraising events they will allow on their site. Seems their favorite fundraisers to target include those focused on anti-establishment politics.

So basically, the Right.

Glenn Greenwald put together a short thread on GoFundMe and tore them apart for claiming they target these fundraisers because of 'safety concerns'. But allow grifters like Rick Wilson to use them to raise money for an anti-Trump movie that never came to pass.

Take a look:

When politicized sites like @GoFundMe ban fundraising campaigns for anti-establishment politics, they cite "safety concerns" to justify it.



You know that's bullshit is GoFundMe allowed Rick Wilson to fleece $65k from gullible #Resistance liberals and did nothing about it. https://t.co/f1fhJKtXGr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 30, 2023

We know it's BS.

Yes.

He continued:

The life-long GOP operative turned anti-Trump fanatic Rick Wilson is deemed to have the right politics, so GoFundMe allowed him to get away with this fraud.



They primarily ban people for having the wrong politics.https://t.co/dVlAd7rVqg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 30, 2023

Wrong politics.

But not, you know ... fraud.

Oh look, someone defending Rick:

I think Rick Wilson raising money to bust the asses of the corrupt and misguided Republican clownies...



and funding paramilitary groups with cash-only motives and anarchistic tactics...



ARE NOT THE SAME. — Joel Keith (@MayNotBeJoking) August 30, 2023

Ummm ... what?

No. He said he was making a movie.

That movie never happened.

Where's the money?

Where's the film he produced with that $65,000 that destroyed the corrupt people? I'd love to see it. Do you have a link to it? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 30, 2023

Yeah, we'd like to see it too.

But we're not holding our breath.

***

Related:

What HE said! Ted Cruz goes BEAST MODE on Lefties NOW pushing to control how much alcohol you drink

Bro, take the L! Keith Olbermann tries picking a fight with Riley Gaines and HOO BOY was THAT ever stupid

Kathy Griffin hilariously DRAGGED for attacking 'gay Muslim' who joked about her Dylan Mulvaney 'group pic'

James O'Keefe BUSTS School Board officials admitting they target parents for looking 'TRUMPISH' (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !