DAMN SON! Ted Cruz has some NOT-SO-NICE words of wisdom for Lefties who want to control BOOZE (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:28 AM on August 31, 2023
AP Photo/LM Otero

Did you guys know Joe Biden has an Alcohol Czar?

We think 'booze czar' sounds a little snappier, don't you? Well, this czar is pushing to limit the amount of alcohol Americans consume in one week to two drinks. Forget whether or not you're someone who drinks or doesn't drink, this is a GROSS overreach of an already GROSSLY overreaching government. Stoves, ceiling fans ... booze?

Yeah, no.

What can we say? When Ted Cruz is right, he's RIGHT.

And on this one, he's right.

He could check with his son, Hunter, and ask how much is too much.

Pretty sure he'd know.

Ahem.

BOTH cheeks.

And that worked out so well, right?

Maybe Biden should worry more about what his own family is ingesting than what Americans as a whole are doing, especially when it comes to alcohol. Just sayin'.

