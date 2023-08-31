DAMN SON! Ted Cruz has some NOT-SO-NICE words of wisdom for Lefties who want to control BOOZE (watch)

Did you guys know Joe Biden has an Alcohol Czar?

We think 'booze czar' sounds a little snappier, don't you? Well, this czar is pushing to limit the amount of alcohol Americans consume in one week to two drinks. Forget whether or not you're someone who drinks or doesn't drink, this is a GROSS overreach of an already GROSSLY overreaching government. Stoves, ceiling fans ... booze?

Yeah, no.

What is it with liberals and wanting to control every damn aspect of your life?



If they want us to drink two beers a week, frankly they can kiss my ass. pic.twitter.com/rzSySj5TCh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 31, 2023

What can we say? When Ted Cruz is right, he's RIGHT.

And on this one, he's right.

Do we have a Crack czar? How much weekly crack is Biden OK with? — Uncooperative at Best (@yuuki_attack) August 31, 2023

He could check with his son, Hunter, and ask how much is too much.

Pretty sure he'd know.

Ahem.

BOTH cheeks.

Team Joe should think that through.

If everybody is sober, who would vote for Joe? — TheWorldHasGoneNuts (@PatrickMcSwain2) August 31, 2023

I thought we already went through this during the prohibition era? Meanwhile home brewers are like, bring it. — Pops_Butters (@butters_pops) August 31, 2023

And that worked out so well, right?

Maybe Biden should worry more about what his own family is ingesting than what Americans as a whole are doing, especially when it comes to alcohol. Just sayin'.

***

***

