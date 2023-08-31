Biden DUMPS on Black Americans with his soft bigotry of low expectations trashing trickle-down economics

First things first, we know Biden didn't write this tweet. We just do, and from the content of it we're more than willing to guess it's absolutely Karine Jean-Pierre writing for him which honestly makes this tweet even worse.

Talk about the soft bigotry of low expectations.

And WOW, Reagan really pissed Democrats off with 'trickle-down' economics ... they STILL complain about it.

Case in point:

Trickle-down economics promised prosperity but failed America, especially Black Americans. It has exacerbated inequality and systemic barriers, making it harder to start a business, own a home, send children to school, and retire with dignity.



We're turning things around. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 30, 2023

Just like Black Americans can't figure out how to get an ID, can't figure out how to get an attorney, can't figure out how to get a home, etc., Joe (Karine) continues to dump all over the minority as a means to pander to them.

We're honestly not sure how any of them can stand it.

Justin Amash with a takedown of Bidenomics' 'trickle-down economics:'

Bidenomics is trickle-down economics. Joe Biden’s principal economic policy is to concentrate resources and wealth in Washington on the premise that some of it will trickle down to those who are deserving in the eyes of the state. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 30, 2023

Boo and yah.

Others pointed and laughed at Biden/Karine:

We see what she did there.

You’ve made it practically impossible for anyone to buy a home. — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) August 31, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

He's turned us around, all right.

Turned us from prosperity to poverty. — Generalissimo Illegal Neanderthal 🇺🇲✝️ (@rayrothfe) August 31, 2023

That's what Democrats do best.

***

