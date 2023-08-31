Biden DUMPS on Black Americans with his soft bigotry of low expectations trashing trickle-down economics

Oliver Anthony Tells Joe Rogan How He Found God
August 31, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

First things first, we know Biden didn't write this tweet. We just do, and from the content of it we're more than willing to guess it's absolutely Karine Jean-Pierre writing for him which honestly makes this tweet even worse.

Talk about the soft bigotry of low expectations.

And WOW, Reagan really pissed Democrats off with 'trickle-down' economics ... they STILL complain about it.

Case in point:

Just like Black Americans can't figure out how to get an ID, can't figure out how to get an attorney, can't figure out how to get a home, etc., Joe (Karine) continues to dump all over the minority as a means to pander to them.

We're honestly not sure how any of them can stand it.

Justin Amash with a takedown of Bidenomics' 'trickle-down economics:'

Boo and yah.

Others pointed and laughed at Biden/Karine:

We see what she did there.

HA HA HA HA HA

That's what Democrats do best.

***

Related:

Bro, take the L! Keith Olbermann tries picking a fight with Riley Gaines and HOO BOY was THAT ever stupid

Kathy Griffin hilariously DRAGGED for attacking gay Muslim who joked about her Dylan Mulvaney 'group pic'

James O'Keefe BUSTS School Board officials admitting they target parents for looking 'TRUMPISH' (watch)

***

