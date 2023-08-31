I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!

The COVID vax SUCKS, Democrats stole the 2020 election, men can't be women, and climate change is fake - DEAL WITH IT

Now I've gone and done it.

Sorry, but I just can't seem to help myself. I have this really bad habit of you know, being honest. It's something that has haunted me for decades, which is probably why I don't vote for Democrats BUT I digress. See, I know Big Tech is going to demonetize this piece probably within moments of my posting it, so I'm trying to get it all out in one fell SWOOP. All of the things they don't want everyday Americans talking about because then we might all start thinking for ourselves and we know the feds can't have THAT.

No no, they are much happier when we're all sitting around watching Netflix, eating takeout, arguing on Twitter/X, and hiding from the real world while doing what we're told. A braindead populace is far easier to control - we learned that during the lockdowns. You guys, it wasn't just the fact that our own government shut our lives down 'to protect us' that was terrifying, it was the sheer number of Americans who were like, 'YEAH, THAT'S A GOOD IDEA. GOVERN ME HARDER, DADDY! MASK ME UP! TAKE SCHOOL FROM MY KIDS! YAAAAS!'

Not to mention that vaccine we're not allowed to talk about that we know is injuring and even killing millions of Americans.

Oops, did I say that part out loud? MY BAD. See? Stinkin' honesty thing.

Of course, if they hadn't locked us down we wouldn't have handed the Democrats everything they needed to steal the 2020 election. Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying they broke any laws (calm down blue-hair, I see you hyperventilating), but they most definitely used the situation to 'fix it'. Hell, they couldn't stop themselves from bragging about it in a TIME magazine article - they called it a 'Shadow Campaign'.

From TIME:

The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote but to ensuring it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted. For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America’s institutions as they came under simultaneous attack from a remorseless pandemic and an autocratically inclined President. Though much of this activity took place on the left, it was separate from the Biden campaign and crossed ideological lines, with crucial contributions by nonpartisan and conservative actors. The scenario the shadow campaigners were desperate to stop was not a Trump victory. It was an election so calamitous that no result could be discerned at all, a failure of the central act of democratic self-governance that has been a hallmark of America since its founding.

Patting themselves on the back over it. Bragging about it. But if I say it was stolen, if you say this was effed up, we're the bad guys. We're the ones who get vilified and sent to prison. President Trump is even now being targeted by a weaponized Department of Justice ...

Oops again. Something else I'm not supposed to say out loud. MY BAD. AGAIN. Why don't I ever learn?!

Hey, some credit here. At least I wasn't talking about how men can't be women even though, you know, they can't. Crazy we're not supposed to say something that normal and sane, right? MEN CAN'T BE WOMEN. There is no makeup, no dress, no surgery, and no hormones that can make a man into a woman, or vice versa. That's science. That's reality. But I'm sure if my pals in Big Tech haven't already demonetized me by now they most definitely will.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

It's not like I said something about climate change being fake because IT IS. Climate has been changing for millions of years, and only self-centered, grifting a-holes with small-man complexes would think that any man could suddenly 'change' it himself. Forget that one minute they're telling us the planet is cooling, then it's warming, then the polar bears are dying, then the oceans are warming up ... then they blame heat IN THE SUMMER on it. Not to mention all of the nonsense and BS we've seen in just the past few days with Hurricane Idalia.

Climate changes.

But climate change is BS.

Everything I've said in this post is worth saying. Everything I've written is worth reporting. But as we all know, if we dare report this way all of the time we'll soon be out of business. I'd be lying if I told you this hasn't been A LOT OF FUN to write. It has been. CRAZY fun. I've giggled to myself writing it because I know it will piss off any Lefty who accidentally clicks on it.

It's sort of like getting away with something ...

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

And basically, I am. I'm sticking a thumb in the censor's eye by DEMONETIZING this before they can. TAKE THAT!

But the fact I have to do that? Sucks. Sucks big time. We should be able to tell you guys the truth without having to worry about some blue-hair, mouthbreathing Biden voter who thinks men CAN BE women dinging us and trying to put us out of business. *everyone, please waive to the angry censor* Luckily, you can help us by becoming a Twitchy VIP member TODAY. Use promo code CENSORSHIP and get 50% off the usual price. Help us be the reason those censors can't sleep at night, help us be uncancellable. Sign up today!