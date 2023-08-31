Biden says government's 'gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money'...
Eric Swalwell who's been SIGNIFICANTLY owned for his gun post owned AGAIN for saying he's NOT being owned

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:55 PM on August 31, 2023
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Sheesh, there's a lot of 'owning' going on with Eric Swalwell claiming he's not being owned and getting owned all over again every time he argues it's not happening. You'd think by now the guy would realize this never ends well for him. 

Heh.

It's not often we get to write about someone being owned, whining they weren't owned, and then getting owned again for whining they weren't owned. Way to go, Eric.

We bookmarked this tweet.

Heh.

Oh, and the word of the day is 'own'. #RIPPeeWee.

Awww yes, the fart heard 'round the world.

Not his best moment. 

Guess we'll save this tweet too, Eric. Ouch.

The more he claims he's not being owned, the more obvious it is that he HAS BEEN OWNED.

Get bent, commie.

Even used a comma ... gold star.

Not a great look, Fang Banger.

Oof. That one's gotta sting, right Eric?

***

