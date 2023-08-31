Eric Swalwell who's been SIGNIFICANTLY owned for his gun post owned AGAIN for saying he's NOT being owned

Sheesh, there's a lot of 'owning' going on with Eric Swalwell claiming he's not being owned and getting owned all over again every time he argues it's not happening. You'd think by now the guy would realize this never ends well for him.

Heh.

It's not often we get to write about someone being owned, whining they weren't owned, and then getting owned again for whining they weren't owned. Way to go, Eric.

MAGA creeps think they’re owning me by panning my idea to ban assault weapons.



Save this tweet. It’s happening. Go talk to a parent of small kids or anyone born after 1990. They’re tired of living this way. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 31, 2023

We bookmarked this tweet.

Heh.

Oh, and the word of the day is 'own'. #RIPPeeWee.

This one never gets old 💨💨 pic.twitter.com/CqstZa5ixA — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) August 31, 2023

Awww yes, the fart heard 'round the world.

Not his best moment.

Hello, someone born after 1990 here.



I can’t wait to vote against your gun grabbing bullshit when I’m your coworker next year 😘 — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) August 31, 2023

Guess we'll save this tweet too, Eric. Ouch.

Eric, you're so out of touch, it's laughable. You think banning "assault weapons" is the magic solution? How about addressing the root causes of violence instead of going after law-abiding citizens? But hey, keep pushing that narrative. It's not "MAGA creeps" you have to worry… — Josh White 🇺🇸 (@WhiteJoshuaL) August 31, 2023

Fool pic.twitter.com/kpH3GYJ2cT — Jefe de mi vida (@1962Kiser) August 31, 2023

Is your Chinese spy typing this for you? — aweber91 (@aweber91) August 31, 2023

The more he claims he's not being owned, the more obvious it is that he HAS BEEN OWNED.

I have five kids all born post 2010.



You will not take my right to self-defense, nor theirs.



Get bent, commie. — SMOD (@TheOneWhoSmods) August 31, 2023

Get bent, commie.

Even used a comma ... gold star.

How’s your bestie Stacie? pic.twitter.com/n2ukcWLdIQ — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) August 31, 2023

Not a great look, Fang Banger.

Listen to your boss pic.twitter.com/O6IEYIsyyd — masonbo (@masonbo) August 31, 2023

Oof. That one's gotta sting, right Eric?

***

Related:

Ouch-ville, population THIS guy: David Hogg FACT-NUKED for exploiting UNC shooting in lame anti-gun video

Gold star dad goes SCORCHED EARTH on Biden, holds NOTHING back and it's simply SPECTACULAR (watch)

I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !