Ouch-ville, population THIS guy: David Hogg FACT-NUKED for exploiting UNC shooting in lame anti-gun video

What in the Krispy Kreme Eff is THIS?

Forget that David Hogg is spewing a bunch of nonsense and easily fact-checked rhetoric, but why is his head floating around in the video? What? Most people just do a voice-over or something, you know? Or maybe just put your head in a corner of the video so it's not just hanging around in the sky while you exploit a shooting for clicks, taps, and clout.

This. Is. Weird. And exceptionally annoying.

Not to mention David has no idea what 'the vast majority of Americans' really want about anything, let alone guns.

The vast majority of Americans want stronger gun laws like Universal Background Checks but we can’t get them because the tyranny of a corrupt minority of industry lobbyists and their GOP puppets who have gerrymandered their way to power. pic.twitter.com/ohj1iwQfX7 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 31, 2023

Graduates from Harvard ... and doesn't get a job.

That reads for this generation.

Yay.

Yup, this editor has become the mean old lady on the corner who yells at kids to stay off her lawn. Good with that.

Rights are not subject to a popular vote.



Just because you can use emotional arguments to get idiots to disarm themselves doesn't justify disarming people who are wise enough to see through your bullshit. — Locke Wiggin BS,MS,PhD,ScD (@Locke_Wiggins) August 31, 2023

The vast majority are tired of the criminal elements being ignored by the progressive left… — Jason $2 (@Wantmy2dollars_) August 31, 2023

By “vast number” you mean no one. — Dominick Izzo (@OfficerIzzo) August 31, 2023

Hey, maybe that vast majority is floating around in his empty little head that just so happens to be floating around in this video.

Heh.

***

Related:

Gold star dad goes SCORCHED EARTH on Biden, holds NOTHING back and it's simply SPECTACULAR (watch)

I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!

Bro, take the L! Keith Olbermann tries picking a fight with Riley Gaines and HOO BOY was THAT ever stupid

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !