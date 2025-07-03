BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Flying Flap: Part of Delta Boeing Plane Wing Found In North Carolina Driveway

Amy Curtis
July 03, 2025
imgflip

One of these days, this writer will regale you all with her Delta Airlines drama. But she's grateful that this didn't happen to her, even though it seems everyone is okay:

Advertisement

Yikes.

Here's more from the New York Post:

The fragment found in a residential Raleigh neighborhood splintered off a Boeing 737 flight from Atlanta to Raleigh-Durham International Airport that had been delayed Tuesday evening due to a thunderstorm in Georgia, according to a spokesperson for Delta.

The flap, which was “evidently separated” from the left wing, didn’t impede the aircraft’s “safe landing” in Raleigh-Durham, the spokesperson wrote.

It landed smack dab in the middle of one unlucky Tar Heel’s driveway, just a few yards from their car.

Imagine being that homeowner.

Advertisement

Truly.

Clearly, no one did.

Probably better that way.

Right. The wording of the post made it sound like the entire 737 landed in the driveway.

See?

Oh. Oh no.

EL. OH. EL.

Hahahahaha.

