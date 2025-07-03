Flying Flap: Part of Delta Boeing Plane Wing Found In North Carolina Driveway

One of these days, this writer will regale you all with her Delta Airlines drama. But she's grateful that this didn't happen to her, even though it seems everyone is okay:
Delta Flight 3247, a Boeing 737, lost a part of a wing flap while flying over North Carolina. It landed on a driveway in Raleigh pic.twitter.com/AvfXoLbRYL— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) July 2, 2025
Yikes.
Here's more from the New York Post:
The fragment found in a residential Raleigh neighborhood splintered off a Boeing 737 flight from Atlanta to Raleigh-Durham International Airport that had been delayed Tuesday evening due to a thunderstorm in Georgia, according to a spokesperson for Delta.
The flap, which was “evidently separated” from the left wing, didn’t impede the aircraft’s “safe landing” in Raleigh-Durham, the spokesperson wrote.
It landed smack dab in the middle of one unlucky Tar Heel’s driveway, just a few yards from their car.
Imagine being that homeowner.
Boeing quality truly is one of a kind.— Mr B (@PoliticalNeutra) July 2, 2025
Truly.
Imagine having a wing seat and looking out the window to see this happening.— Dissident West (@dissidentwest) July 3, 2025
Clearly, no one did.
Probably better that way.
To be clear, the FLAP landed on a driveway, not the 737. https://t.co/IgyhgtZXeP— Rob Owen (@RobOwenTV) July 3, 2025
Right. The wording of the post made it sound like the entire 737 landed in the driveway.
I had to read this like eighty times because how does an entire Boeing 737 fit on a house’s driveway https://t.co/zQr1ECtMW4— ཀུང་དགའ་བསམ་གཏན། (@ligocap) July 2, 2025
See?
Let's check in on Boeing... https://t.co/csMUpjd6SI— Bartleby the Scrivener (@bloviate70) July 3, 2025
Oh. Oh no.
I found him https://t.co/yASH6RzxBc pic.twitter.com/BF5wIeaolM— Nick H. ✈︎ (@N214WN) July 2, 2025
EL. OH. EL.
Would’ve found me in the driveway like this https://t.co/yKZcu7Ep1O pic.twitter.com/BI3cpgTwbl— Jaguar Paw (@BIG_Raad) July 3, 2025
Hahahahaha.
