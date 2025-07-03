Joe Biden's Autopen Slams BBB Passage With More Lies While X Users Sink the Cheap Fake Post

As we told you this afternoon, the "One Big Beautiful Bill" that was a main part of Trump's agenda passed the House of Representatives and is heading to the president's desk for a signature tomorrow afternoon.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tried to delay the vote for as long as possible but maybe his adult filibuster-proof diaper got too full because he finally called it quits after more than eight hours:

🚨@RepJeffries: "I yield back."



8 hours and 44 minutes of total and complete stupidity. pic.twitter.com/KShqVAeOCk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 3, 2025

The crux of the Democrat fear mongering about the BBB is that everybody as a result will either lose their health care or flat-out be killed by the legislation. In other words, it's the same old tactics from the Left.

Whoever runs the @JoeBiden account regurgitated the same old talking points that didn't work for the rest of the Democrats in this post slamming the BBB's passage. Joe's out of office but the usual lies keep on coming:

The Republican budget bill is not only reckless — it’s cruel. It slashes Medicaid and takes away health care from millions of Americans. It closes rural hospitals and cuts food assistance for our veterans and seniors. It jacks up energy bills. And it could trigger deep cuts to… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 3, 2025

A lot of people had the same question:

Who actually wrote this? — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 3, 2025

Autopen? Jill? Hunter? Place your bets!

Hey Jill. Or whoever was running the auto pen. No one cares what you say. Go away — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) July 3, 2025

Either way, maybe the Biden account should keep weighing in on these matters considering how the November election showed just how much voters appreciated Harris and Biden's contributions to the country.

Please keep chiming in, Joe. https://t.co/quDZeY06Y7 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 3, 2025

Yes, please do!

1. You had the majority.

2. You blew up the budget

3. You grossly overspent us into massive debt.

4. We will not be lectured about firefighting by the arsonists https://t.co/p99GLqkWQL pic.twitter.com/8kTHlf7p5J — IvanV1 (@Ivanv1) July 3, 2025

Has he ever been a “working” person… https://t.co/oLv60ZqUuM — AmericanDreamer (@melodiemorris) July 3, 2025

The career politician is angry that actual working people are going to get a tax cut. But that's our autopen... er, Joe.

The guy who raised grocery, energy and COL prices higher than any president in our history suddenly cares, weird! https://t.co/VMxRiyfqIG — Nicholas (@Coleslaw_84) July 3, 2025

Meanwhile, as usual, the Democrats really hope nobody notices the irony and projection.