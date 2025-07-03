Joe Biden's Autopen Slams BBB Passage With More Lies While X Users Sink the Cheap Fake Post

SHARP AS A TACK, JACK! Biden Announces New Memoir With Rambling, Incoherent Remarks...
Doug P. | 4:35 PM on July 03, 2025
Screenshotted meme

As we told you this afternoon, the "One Big Beautiful Bill" that was a main part of Trump's agenda passed the House of Representatives and is heading to the president's desk for a signature tomorrow afternoon. 

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tried to delay the vote for as long as possible but maybe his adult filibuster-proof diaper got too full because he finally called it quits after more than eight hours:

The crux of the Democrat fear mongering about the BBB is that everybody as a result will either lose their health care or flat-out be killed by the legislation. In other words, it's the same old tactics from the Left. 

Whoever runs the @JoeBiden account regurgitated the same old talking points that didn't work for the rest of the Democrats in this post slamming the BBB's passage. Joe's out of office but the usual lies keep on coming: 

A lot of people had the same question: 

Autopen? Jill? Hunter? Place your bets!

Either way, maybe the Biden account should keep weighing in on these matters considering how the November election showed just how much voters appreciated Harris and Biden's contributions to the country.

Yes, please do!

The career politician is angry that actual working people are going to get a tax cut. But that's our autopen... er, Joe.

Meanwhile, as usual, the Democrats really hope nobody notices the irony and projection. 

