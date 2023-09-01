Booty WHAT?! BAHAHA! Biden accidentally gives Pete Buttigieg hilarious new nickname (watch)

Umm ...

So, it's rare that Biden himself comes up with something funnier than we can about something he's said or is saying. Granted, he didn't say or do this on purpose so you know, it makes it even funnier. Especially since it's Pete Buttigieg we're talking about here.

*cough cough*

Biden calls Pete Buttigieg “Secretary BootyJuice”..



We are truly living in a simulation .. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WAiYCuKeXD — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 1, 2023

Secretary Bootyjuice.

We. Got. Nothin'.

Oh, and the guy laughing. This is so brilliant.

Oh how I laughed much too hard at this!!!🤣😂🤣🤡🌎 — Tina ✨😊✨🇺🇸 (@1SocialButerfly) September 1, 2023

That name will be with him for life — SheilaG2024 (@SheilaG2024) September 1, 2023

Yeah, it will be. We imagine Secretary Bootyjuice will be mentioned at least once or twice on Twitchy in the upcoming election

I'm done lol. — Billy Hallowell 🙏 (@BillyHallowell) September 1, 2023

Yup.

This wins the Internet for the day. The rest of us should just go home because is it ain't gettin' any better.

We're sure the Biden apologists will show up and insist that's NOT what he said (just like they all tried to convince us Biden didn't fall asleep during the ceremony honoring the dead in Maui) but we all know better.

And we're done being gaslit.

