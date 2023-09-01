Dude, REALLY?! Eric Swalwell makes time to push socialist healthcare while his 1-year-old...
BAZILLIONAIRES Oprah and The Rock PISS Twitter off asking broke Americans to donate...
THIS is Bidenomics! August Jobs Report is 'TERRIBLE' and here's a receipt-filled, deep-div...
NY Times serves up the hottest of takes on who 'enabled a crime...
A tree fell on the Florida Governor's Mansion ... and Leftists apparently found...
Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then...
Texas Supreme Court allows law limiting gender affirming care to go forward per...
The ‘Kamala Harris of Canada’ weighs in on the 2SLGBTQI+ travel advisory
Public radio: 'Oregon kids return to school — and the festival of viruses...
Team Trump hit with Community Notes over COVID-19 video
Well ain't that a load of bull. Cop pulls over bull riding shotgun
Tucker on X, Episode 21 (and catching up with other episodes)
Chicago residents on proposed migrant shelter: 'Send them back.'
After this post attacking Trump over big pharma, if Joe Biden's eyes aren't...

Booty WHAT?! BAHAHA! Biden accidentally gives Pete Buttigieg hilarious new nickname (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on September 01, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Goodlett

Umm ...

Yeah.

So, it's rare that Biden himself comes up with something funnier than we can about something he's said or is saying. Granted, he didn't say or do this on purpose so you know, it makes it even funnier. Especially since it's Pete Buttigieg we're talking about here.

*cough cough*

Secretary Bootyjuice.

We. Got. Nothin'.

Oh, and the guy laughing. This is so brilliant. 

Yeah, it will be. We imagine Secretary Bootyjuice will be mentioned at least once or twice on Twitchy in the upcoming election 

Yup.

This wins the Internet for the day. The rest of us should just go home because is it ain't gettin' any better.

We're sure the Biden apologists will show up and insist that's NOT what he said (just like they all tried to convince us Biden didn't fall asleep during the ceremony honoring the dead in Maui) but we all know better.

Recommended

Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter)
Sam J.

And we're done being gaslit.

***

Related:

THIS is Bidenomics! August Jobs Report is 'TERRIBLE' and here's a receipt-filled, deep-dive thread on WHY

Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter)

Eric Swalwell who's been SIGNIFICANTLY owned for his gun post owned AGAIN for saying he's NOT being owned

I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN PETE BUTTIGIEG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter)
Sam J.
BAZILLIONAIRES Oprah and The Rock PISS Twitter off asking broke Americans to donate to their Maui fund
Sam J.
Dude, REALLY?! Eric Swalwell makes time to push socialist healthcare while his 1-year-old sits in the ER
Sam J.
THIS is Bidenomics! August Jobs Report is 'TERRIBLE' and here's a receipt-filled, deep-dive thread on WHY
Sam J.
NY Times serves up the hottest of takes on who 'enabled a crime wave' (and should pay for it)
Doug P.
A tree fell on the Florida Governor's Mansion ... and Leftists apparently found religion
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter) Sam J.