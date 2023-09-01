Biden WH's spin machine shifts into BS overdrive ahead of 'expected impeachment inquiry'
THIS is Bidenomics! August Jobs Report is 'TERRIBLE' and here's a receipt-filled, deep-dive thread on WHY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:19 AM on September 01, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Now THIS, ladies and gents, is indeed Bidenomics at work.

We're of course standing by waiting to see how our friends on the Left and in the media (same diff) are going to spin THIS nugget of awful.

Watch:

In case Democrats forgot how to count, 3.8 is MORE THAN 3.5 and when unemployment goes UP, that's not a good thing. Basic math.

And speaking of basic math, guys, it's so much worse than they're even saying. Check out this thread:

TERRIBLE numbers.

Yikes.

We're guessing that's something they won't be reporting in the news.

Not experts but we're pretty sure red lines going DOWN ... that's not a good thing.

So retirees are going back to work because their fixed incomes no longer work for them?

WHOOHOO BIDENOMICS!

Anemic.

Yeah, that ain't good either.

But Biden has told us time and time again they're building an economy from the middle class out ... huh. Who knew they were totally full of crap? KIDDING, WE KNEW ALL ALONG.

We're in trouble, folks.

I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!

