Dan Bongino DROPS hammer of TRUTH on Democrats for actually hating Black Americans and DAMN son

We've said this many times, Democrats have never really changed their stripes. Oh, they market their ideas and beliefs in frillier, prettier, more socially acceptable, and EQUITABLE ways, but ultimately deep down they're still the party of Andrew Jackson.

Of the Confederacy.

Hey, the truth hurts. This is usually where someone we're debating will insist the parties switched, but we know that's not true.

Dan Bongino took no prisoners in calling the Democrats out on their racism and outright hatred:

Why do Democrats hate Black Americans so much?

Between talking to them like children, lecturing them about how they don’t have agency over their own lives, calling any independent thinker vile, disgusting names, and destroying their communities with their piss-poor governance,… — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) September 1, 2023

What he said.

They’re just as racist now as they were when the party was founded in 1828. — BTownBoiler: An Equal Opportunity Offender 🇺🇸 (@BTownBoiler) September 1, 2023

Bingo.

When a meme is worth 1000 words.

Yes, it is 100% on purpose, and it was ushered in along with the civil rights act.https://t.co/WVjFh3A5aq — Brad Michaels (@BradMichaels65) September 1, 2023

Awww yes, that infamous quote we'll leave out from LBJ about how he'd keep Black Americans voting Democrat. Classy stuff. But at least he was honest, unlike today's Democrats.

Democrats say we can’t have Voter ID because black people can’t get an ID and they will be oppressed.. 🙄 — SHEEPLSUCK™️🇺🇸 (@sheeplsuck2) September 1, 2023

They've been saying that for years. Honestly, we don't know how this doesn't just infuriate and exhaust Black Americans, an entire party thinking they're too ignorant, lazy, what have you to get an ID.

The soft bigotry of low expectations is alive and well in the Democratic Party.

