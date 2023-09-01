Dan Bongino DROPS hammer of TRUTH on Democrats for actually hating Black Americans and DAMN son

Biden sets new gaslighting record bragging about 'Bidenomics' (here's the reality)
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on September 01, 2023
Twitchy

We've said this many times, Democrats have never really changed their stripes. Oh, they market their ideas and beliefs in frillier, prettier, more socially acceptable, and EQUITABLE ways, but ultimately deep down they're still the party of Andrew Jackson.

Of the Confederacy.

Hey, the truth hurts. This is usually where someone we're debating will insist the parties switched, but we know that's not true.

Dan Bongino took no prisoners in calling the Democrats out on their racism and outright hatred:

What he said.

Bingo.

When a meme is worth 1000 words.

Awww yes, that infamous quote we'll leave out from LBJ about how he'd keep Black Americans voting Democrat. Classy stuff. But at least he was honest, unlike today's Democrats.

Sam J.

They've been saying that for years. Honestly, we don't know how this doesn't just infuriate and exhaust Black Americans, an entire party thinking they're too ignorant, lazy, what have you to get an ID.

The soft bigotry of low expectations is alive and well in the Democratic Party.

***

