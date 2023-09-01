Clay Travis spotlights how Disney's foray into wokeness has been a 'complete and...
OOF! Jenna Ellis BUSTS Peter Navarro for LYING about anti-lockdown, anti-Fauci doc on Trump's COVID team

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on September 01, 2023
Twitchy Meme

Dr. Jay Bhattahcarya was one of the best and brightest doctors who spoke out against COVID lockdowns and bad science. Unfortunately, by the time Trump added him to his COVID team, it was too late, and the country was up to our eyes with really really really bad Fauci/Birx science and recommendations. Trump knew he needed to balance out or even shut Fauci down ... 

Listen to this.

For whatever reason, Peter Navarro chimed in (maybe he should have listened to what Dr. Bhattacharya was saying instead of getting defensive and making a fool of himself):

Yikes. 

Considering nobody was really saying anything overly unkind or bad about Trump, that he realized Fauci was a mistake and tried to fix it? Weird flex, Pete. Not to mention a damn lie as well.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

OOPS.

Guess Pete wasn't as important as he thinks he was.

Ouch. 

That's gonna leave a MARK.

