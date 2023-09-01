OOF! Jenna Ellis BUSTS Peter Navarro for LYING about anti-lockdown, anti-Fauci doc on Trump's COVID team

Dr. Jay Bhattahcarya was one of the best and brightest doctors who spoke out against COVID lockdowns and bad science. Unfortunately, by the time Trump added him to his COVID team, it was too late, and the country was up to our eyes with really really really bad Fauci/Birx science and recommendations. Trump knew he needed to balance out or even shut Fauci down ...

Listen to this.

WATCH: @DrJBhattacharya explains how President Trump KNEW his COVID strategy was wrong, but FAILED to sideline Fauci and Birx, instead leaving them with the power to shut out scientists TRUMP AND HIS TEAM HIRED who were rejecting Fauci-ism. https://t.co/JhnOPhXZWx pic.twitter.com/6My32SFlI8 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 31, 2023

For whatever reason, Peter Navarro chimed in (maybe he should have listened to what Dr. Bhattacharya was saying instead of getting defensive and making a fool of himself):

Curious. I was right there in the White House and never saw this dude. This is just more DeSantis sour grapes propaganda from a scorned Trump adviser. Viewer beware. https://t.co/u8QSZB4Gjx — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) August 31, 2023

Yikes.

Considering nobody was really saying anything overly unkind or bad about Trump, that he realized Fauci was a mistake and tried to fix it? Weird flex, Pete. Not to mention a damn lie as well.

This is really really really embarrassing for you.



Like super embarrassing.



"This DUDE" is one of the most respected MDs who spoke out against draconian lockdowns and bad science. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) September 1, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Even though people have shared proof that youre lying, would love to see a @NoteNeeded on this claim. — Jenn Ecks Redux (@CactusCat236) September 1, 2023

Sounds like a well-oiled machine, that Trump White House. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/UW77XTpD5h — Stinson Norwood (@snorman1776) September 1, 2023

OOPS.

Guess Pete wasn't as important as he thinks he was.

Or you aren't near as important as you think you are — OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) September 1, 2023

Or maybe you weren’t invited to that meeting and @DrJBhattacharya is telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/3JXEwmpaRl — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 31, 2023

Ouch.

That's gonna leave a MARK.

***

Related:

BAZILLIONAIRES Oprah and The Rock PISS Twitter off asking broke Americans to donate to their Maui fund

Did he MEAN to call him that? BAHAHA! Biden accidentally gives Pete Buttigieg a new nickname (watch)

THIS is Bidenomics! August Jobs Report is 'TERRIBLE' and here's a receipt-filled, deep-dive thread on WHY

Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !