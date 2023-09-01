Biden brags about BIG uptick in August unemployment like it's a good thing AND we got nothin' (watch)

Biden sets new gaslighting record bragging about 'Bidenomics' (here's the reality)
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on September 01, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

When will Democrats finally admit Biden just doesn't have the mental capability to be president and he never has? Fine. You guys 'fixed' the election in 2020 and he was probably the only candidate who was ok being more of a puppet than an actual president, but enough is enough. Dude got up there today and bragged about the August unemployment rate.

That went UP.

Maybe someone should explain to him that when these numbers go up it's not a good thing.

Watch this:

What the eff is he even talking about?

You know what, we don't really want to know. This is just bizarre.

We've watched them push Bidenomics for the last several months now, claiming how great it's going for Americans, straight-up lying about job creation, pretending they give a damn about the middle class when it's obvious they don't. Imagine if the Biden administration cared about America even half as much as it does about Ukraine.

Remember this in 2024, peeps.

And vote accordingly.

***

