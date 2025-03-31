Kurt Schlichter Rejects ‘Serfdom’ in Fiery Rebuke of 'The Atlantic' MAGA Critic, Backs...
The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden's Pardons. It’s Whether They Were...
Scott Jennings: ‘Jasmine Crockett is the Unquestioned Leader of the Democratic Party. They...
New White House Press Briefings Seating Chart Is Coming As Non-Inclusive WHCA Loses...

Based Defense Secretary Hegseth Vows to End Double Standards in Combat Roles

justmindy
justmindy | 11:50 AM on March 31, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

This is how it always should have been, but thankfully Pete Hegseth is returning common sense to the American military. Yes, women should be allowed to be in the military IF they can meet the same standards as men. 

It absolutely did and that's dangerous to everyone in the military. 

Exactly! There are jobs women in the military COULD do easily without having the same physical prowess as men. Women had to go and push to be in combat and now it's led to the problems the US military is currently facing. Sometimes, it's best to leave well enough alone.

In combat, soldiers have to trust who is in the foxhole with them. If they feel one person is not up to the task, it leads to second guessing and that's when people get hurt. 

What a change from the Biden Administration.

Also, if there are men who cannot meet the standards, that is equally as problematic and should be addressed.

When the rubber meets the road, that is all that matters.

Tags: AIR FORCE ARMY MARINE NAVY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PETE HEGSETH

