Based Defense Secretary Hegseth Vows to End Double Standards in Combat Roles

This is how it always should have been, but thankfully Pete Hegseth is returning common sense to the American military. Yes, women should be allowed to be in the military IF they can meet the same standards as men.

Advertisement

For far too long, we have allowed standards to slip. We’ve had different standards for men/women serving in combat arms MOS’s and jobs….



That’s not acceptable, and it changes right now! pic.twitter.com/Zn9OyBew6G — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) March 31, 2025

The day Panetta opened combat arms to women, I sat in @DLoesch’s studio and predicted it would lead to unequal (and lowered) standards — which would undermine readiness and lethality.



Finally we have a @SecDef who gets that and will right the ship. @PeteHegseth @SeanParnellUSA https://t.co/xIE7UfkDyo — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) March 31, 2025

It absolutely did and that's dangerous to everyone in the military.

The demand for gender integration in combat undermined what used to be an earnest push to measure fitness equally. The reality of gender discrepancies was laid bare during the last 10 years of equal opportunity fetishizing. @SecDef is taking a huge step ending this irony. https://t.co/nVndCJGuVE — William Thibeau (@WilliamThibeau) March 31, 2025

Exactly! There are jobs women in the military COULD do easily without having the same physical prowess as men. Women had to go and push to be in combat and now it's led to the problems the US military is currently facing. Sometimes, it's best to leave well enough alone.

Equal standards for men and women are returning to the military. Let me guess - feminist women will be the group most triggered about equality https://t.co/DRK6i8D3U1 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 31, 2025

Equal standards in combat are like forging swords in the same fire—if one blade’s softer to be “fair,” it snaps when it counts. The enemy doesn’t care about equity; it tests your steel. Lower the bar, and you don’t include—you endanger. War doesn’t grade on a curve. https://t.co/GFoW0OYtrk — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) March 31, 2025

In combat, soldiers have to trust who is in the foxhole with them. If they feel one person is not up to the task, it leads to second guessing and that's when people get hurt.

More common sense coming from this administration https://t.co/MqALEvKK11 — Eli Crane (@EliCrane_CEO) March 31, 2025

What a change from the Biden Administration.

Let’s see a 5’5” 120 pound female Marine carry a presumably seriously injured fully-clothed fellow Marine wearing full combat gear, off an open field in a live-fire drill. — Steve (@Planter5657) March 31, 2025

This is actually a good thing. And for those of you who don't think that the most fit women are more fit than the least fit infantry men, you clearly have never been in or around the Army. — Mack Latimer (@MackLatimerTX) March 31, 2025

Advertisement

Also, if there are men who cannot meet the standards, that is equally as problematic and should be addressed.

Can’t disagree when it comes to combat. Performance is the only metric that will win a firefight. Whether that’s physical fitness, marksmanship, crew proficiency, the ability to recognize and secure key terrain, etc. You have to kill the enemy before they kill you. Full stop. — The Buddy CSM (@TheBuddyCSM) March 31, 2025

When the rubber meets the road, that is all that matters.