Bro, just SHUT IT DOWN! Sen. John Cornyn WALLOPED for whining about a possible govt. shutdown

Tell us you don't really know what your constituents want without telling us you don't really know what your constituents want.

John, dude.

C'mon.

The federal government will shut down in less than a month unless a funding bill is passed by Sept. 30. That’s only 16 legislative days away (and even fewer for the House) under the current schedule. The House and Senate are in completely different universes when it comes to how… — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 4, 2023

So shut it down.

Do it.

When companies run out of money because they've made piss-poor decisions they don't get to keep going. They shut down. They go bankrupt. That's our government right now.

Nice ratio Senator. Maybe you should listen for once.



People are fed up. Not just with government, but with incumbent representatives who helped create the problem through passage of massive spending packages.



Members of Congress who are beholden to defense contractors, endless… https://t.co/23PdUG0AtS — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 4, 2023

Woof.

And what he said.

All of it.

Buddy, you helped pass gun restrictions. Your opinions are null and void. Texas deserves better. — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) September 4, 2023

They just keep on showing us who they really are.

The circus continues. — Baby It's Gold Outside (@sodagrrl) September 4, 2023

Then, shut it down.

We the People want the border closed to ALL illegal aliens.



We want to stop funding Ukraine with our tax dollars that you never asked if we were interested in sending them.



We want the traitor Joe Biden impeached for high crimes against the nation.



We… — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) September 4, 2023

Why is a Republican senator fighting for more debt? — Rightwing_Vet🐾 (@Florida_Veteran) September 5, 2023

Good question.

Good. — Cat in the Hat (@DomesticCEOCat) September 4, 2023

Perfect opportunity to layoff all non-essential federal employees and cut your staff so maybe you can get back to what we hired you for. — jim palmer (@spiv) September 4, 2023

We're not holding our breath but it's very true. What an excellent opportunity to get back to what they were hired for. Although, if we're being honest, we're not sure they have any idea what they're supposed to do anymore.

When was the last time we saw any of them actually govern?

***

***

