Honey, NO! Journo tries justifying Enrique Tarrio's shocking sentence by comparing him to Charles Manson

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:50 PM on September 07, 2023
Sarah D.

We know you know this, dear reader, but it's something we have to say probably multiple times a day, especially since our job is parsing through the crazy that is Twitter/X. Sidenote, that still sounds dirty to this editor but it is what it is.

Many people are shocked at the number of years Proud Boys leader, Enrique Tarrio, received for January 6, especially since he wasn't even there. For whatever reason though, Lisa Guerrero thought it was a good idea to compare him to Charles Manson.

Yeah, we made the same face.

In fact, from the number of responses we're seeing that aren't great, a lot of people made the same face when they saw her tweet.

Because she's not.

Clearly.

Grateful Calvin

Right? Hey ding-a-ling, way to prove the point about how ridiculous Tarrio's sentence really is.

Aces even.

The very least.

