Honey, NO! Journo tries justifying Enrique Tarrio's shocking sentence by comparing him to Charles Manson

We know you know this, dear reader, but it's something we have to say probably multiple times a day, especially since our job is parsing through the crazy that is Twitter/X. Sidenote, that still sounds dirty to this editor but it is what it is.

Many people are shocked at the number of years Proud Boys leader, Enrique Tarrio, received for January 6, especially since he wasn't even there. For whatever reason though, Lisa Guerrero thought it was a good idea to compare him to Charles Manson.

Yeah, we made the same face.

In fact, from the number of responses we're seeing that aren't great, a lot of people made the same face when they saw her tweet.

Charles Manson actually plotted the murder, so this is a bad comparison — Scottergate (@Scottergate) September 6, 2023

He was responsible for multiple murders not walking into a federal building — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) September 7, 2023

Oof. What a truly awful take. It’s like you’re not aware of either cases. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 6, 2023

Because she's not.

Clearly.

Comparing Charles Manson to… Enrique Tarrio?



Great job for proving how absolutely ridiculous the sentence is — Cecil Brodes (@CecilBrodes) September 6, 2023

Right? Hey ding-a-ling, way to prove the point about how ridiculous Tarrio's sentence really is.

Aces even.

Terrible comparison to say the very least — Da Bears (@Northsiders1985) September 6, 2023

The very least.

***

***

