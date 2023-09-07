Not sure what's more embarrassing, Biden's new ad OR the mouth-breathers SLOBBERING all over it (watch)

What ... is ... this?

We can't decide if this is a campaign ad or some sort of calling card for the Biden/Zelenskyy cult.

Watch, if you can stand it:

holy sh*t this new Biden ad is good pic.twitter.com/Azat0U6e5o — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) September 7, 2023

He went to Ukraine.

... standing up for Democracy in a place where a tyrant is waging war to take it away. HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, you guys, but if their big push for Biden is what he's done for other countries? Yeah, we're not entirely sure how this will play for Americans who are worried about paying their bills, putting food on the table, and gassing their vehicles. But hey, good for Joe pretending to be President of Ukraine. Maybe they'll elect him there?

"The new, 60-second advertisement will air in battleground states this weekend during the prime-time broadcast of '60 Minutes' while Biden is due to attend the G-20 Summit" -nbcnews — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) September 7, 2023

60 Minutes. That figures.

And yes, the mouth-breathers are all over it:

Seriously!!! And the voice over is golden! You would think Biden was a republican with the way this ad presents and sounds, but Democrats are now the party of strength! — JG Restore America (@JgRestore) September 7, 2023

The voice over is golden.

Right.

The party of strength. That kills us ... hilarious.

when i get chills from a political ad someone did something right — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) September 7, 2023

Note, Florida Chris has this editor blocked.

Probably doesn't take much to give him chills. Just sayin'.

Yep. He does all this and more! — Rick Brown (@Rbrownstarman) September 7, 2023

Annnnd we just threw up in our mouths a little.

Wonder if they airbrushed Biden in this one?

***

***

