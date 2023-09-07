DeSantis Claps Back at Voter Who Blames Him for Mass Shooting
Thoughts and prayers: Howard Stern is too broken for even his wife
DNC thanking Biden for another move that'll jack up gas prices gets ratioed...
D'OH! Here's ANOTHER tweet from Eric Adams that has aged like milk in...
Guys, we have some pretty BAD-A*S candidates (except maybe Pence), let's start ACTING...
CNN host kicks off new Biden (dis)approval polling with a big ol' 'OOOF'
Eric Adams: Illegal Immigrants 'Will Destroy' NYC
Team Biden BUSTED and brutally called out for pushing OBVIOUSLY airbrushed picture of...
'Doughy' Matthew Yglesias claiming conservatives are too fat and old to win a...
'CULT!' Covid-positive Whoopi Goldberg calls into 'The View' wearing a mask all alone
Ummm ... WAT?! Scientists create embryo model that ‘looks like textbook example of...
'Trump. Was. RIGHT!' Biden dragged for bragging about steps he's taking to make...
Gun safe manufacturer's backpedal after giving FBI a customer's access code misfires
Can 'Human Engineering' Make Us Intolerant to Meat to Save the Planet?

Not sure what's more embarrassing, Biden's new ad OR the mouth-breathers SLOBBERING all over it (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on September 07, 2023
AngieArtist

What ... is ... this?

We can't decide if this is a campaign ad or some sort of calling card for the Biden/Zelenskyy cult. 

Watch, if you can stand it:

He went to Ukraine.

... standing up for Democracy in a place where a tyrant is waging war to take it away. HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, you guys, but if their big push for Biden is what he's done for other countries? Yeah, we're not entirely sure how this will play for Americans who are worried about paying their bills, putting food on the table, and gassing their vehicles. But hey, good for Joe pretending to be President of Ukraine. Maybe they'll elect him there?

60 Minutes. That figures.

And yes, the mouth-breathers are all over it:

The voice over is golden. 

Right.

The party of strength. That kills us ... hilarious.

Recommended

Thoughts and prayers: Howard Stern is too broken for even his wife
Grateful Calvin

Note, Florida Chris has this editor blocked.

Probably doesn't take much to give him chills. Just sayin'.

Annnnd we just threw up in our mouths a little.

Wonder if they airbrushed Biden in this one?

***

Related:

'Doughy' Matthew Yglesias claiming conservatives are too fat and old to win a Civil War goes SO wrong

'Trump. Was. RIGHT!' Biden dragged for bragging about steps he's taking to make our economy even SUCKIER

Mayor Eric Adams lets the mask SLIP in xenophobic rant about illegal immigrants taking NYC over (watch)

Victor Shi's INSPIRING tale of a convenient pro-Biden plane passenger hilariously sets off BS detectors

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: AD BIDEN TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thoughts and prayers: Howard Stern is too broken for even his wife
Grateful Calvin
DNC thanking Biden for another move that'll jack up gas prices gets ratioed into the sun
Doug P.
'Doughy' Matthew Yglesias claiming conservatives are too fat and old to win a Civil War goes SO wrong
Sam J.
Team Biden BUSTED and brutally called out for pushing OBVIOUSLY airbrushed picture of Joe next to Trump
Sam J.
CNN host kicks off new Biden (dis)approval polling with a big ol' 'OOOF'
Doug P.
D'OH! Here's ANOTHER tweet from Eric Adams that has aged like milk in the summer sun
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Thoughts and prayers: Howard Stern is too broken for even his wife Grateful Calvin