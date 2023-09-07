Team Biden BUSTED and brutally called out for pushing OBVIOUSLY airbrushed picture of Joe next to Trump

Desperate much, Team Biden?

Guys. Joe is old. Like REALLY OLD. Older than Trump and he looks it ... and when you push an obviously airbrushed picture of him next to Trump to somehow make him look younger and better it just comes off as desperate and sad.

Then again, Joe's entire campaign, like his administration, is pretty desperate and sad so there's that.

NEW: Biden's OFFICIAL Twitter posted an image of the President which appears to be photoshopped



This after last week's AP poll showed 77% of voters believe Biden is too old for a second term



My latest for @townhallcom https://t.co/uZTauAmBAX — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 6, 2023

Airbrushing his picture after polls say he's too old is pretty damn stupid, you guys. Seriously. It just proves you know 77% of voters are right.

He's. Too. Old.

And he was in 2020, which makes him waaaaaaaaay too old now.

The (apparently) photoshopped image was used in this graphic, posted earlier today: https://t.co/t0MmOQ43R5 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 6, 2023

What a bunch of a-holes.

But you knew that.

A side-by-side comparison of the original image (posted in March) vs the image Biden posted today: pic.twitter.com/yyP2GWUFiQ — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 6, 2023

Wow.

Have you guys seen Poltergeist 2? The preacher/old man ghost? Yeah, that dude looks more youthful than Joe.

pic.twitter.com/8TK61ITdr0 — Robert L. Peters (not the real fake Joe Biden) (@BillySullivan7) September 7, 2023

He is 10000% too old.



Who’s running the country if he’s not all there? — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) September 6, 2023

1000% too old?

DAMN, that's old. And accurate AF.

EL OH EL.

***

