Team Biden BUSTED and brutally called out for pushing OBVIOUSLY airbrushed picture of Joe next to Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on September 07, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Goodlett

Desperate much, Team Biden?

Guys. Joe is old. Like REALLY OLD. Older than Trump and he looks it ... and when you push an obviously airbrushed picture of him next to Trump to somehow make him look younger and better it just comes off as desperate and sad.

Then again, Joe's entire campaign, like his administration, is pretty desperate and sad so there's that.

Airbrushing his picture after polls say he's too old is pretty damn stupid, you guys. Seriously. It just proves you know 77% of voters are right.

He's. Too. Old.

And he was in 2020, which makes him waaaaaaaaay too old now.

What a bunch of a-holes.

But you knew that.

Wow.

Have you guys seen Poltergeist 2? The preacher/old man ghost? Yeah, that dude looks more youthful than Joe.

