MSNBC bumps ex Biden spox into a primetime slot just in time for...
Krassenstein bro demands conservatives respect pronouns and LOL-YEAH no
Democrat Blocks Vance's Ban on Mask Mandates
Honey, NO! Journo tries justifying Enrique Tarrio's shocking sentence by comparing him to...
DeSantis Claps Back at Voter Who Blames Him for Mass Shooting
Thoughts and prayers: Howard Stern is too broken for even his wife
DNC thanking Biden for another move that'll jack up gas prices gets ratioed...
Not sure what's more embarrassing, Biden's new ad OR the mouth-breathers SLOBBERING all...
D'OH! Here's ANOTHER tweet from Eric Adams that has aged like milk in...
Guys, we have some pretty BAD-A*S candidates (except maybe Pence), let's start ACTING...
CNN host kicks off new Biden (dis)approval polling with a big ol' 'OOOF'
Eric Adams: Illegal Immigrants 'Will Destroy' NYC
Team Biden BUSTED and brutally called out for pushing OBVIOUSLY airbrushed picture of...
'Doughy' Matthew Yglesias claiming conservatives are too fat and old to win a...

THIS! Mary Katharine Ham takes neurotic 'experts' pushing COVID hysteria for clicks and cred APART

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on September 07, 2023
meme

This is nuts. 

An American infectious disease 'expert' got sick and tested negative for COVID ... but decided that wasn't good enough so he ran all over trying to get more rapid tests, quite possibly infecting a bunch of people wherever he went.

People used to get sick, rest, if that didn't work they'd see the doctor, and move on.

But since COVID, some people have clearly lost the ability to just be normal about any of it.

Case in point:

As we said, NUTTY.

Mary Katharine Ham chimed in the vicious cycle of COVID coverage:

Crazy seeing this level of insane in 2023.

Public health officials, media, and Democrats well and truly broke so many people who in turn feed the crazy, neurotic experts who broke them in the first place. It is indeed a vicious cycle.

Recommended

Thoughts and prayers: Howard Stern is too broken for even his wife
Grateful Calvin

Agreed.

Anxious to name his cold with a test.

Nailed it.

And yes, it's sheer insanity.

***

Related:

Not sure what's more embarrassing, Biden's new ad OR the mouth-breathers SLOBBERING all over it (watch)

'Doughy' Matthew Yglesias claiming conservatives are too fat and old to win a Civil War goes SO wrong

'Trump. Was. RIGHT!' Biden dragged for bragging about steps he's taking to make our economy even SUCKIER

Victor Shi's INSPIRING tale of a convenient pro-Biden plane passenger hilariously sets off BS detectors

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: MARY KATHARINE HAM COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thoughts and prayers: Howard Stern is too broken for even his wife
Grateful Calvin
Krassenstein bro demands conservatives respect pronouns and LOL-YEAH no
Laura W.
MSNBC bumps ex Biden spox into a primetime slot just in time for election season
Doug P.
DNC thanking Biden for another move that'll jack up gas prices gets ratioed into the sun
Doug P.
Honey, NO! Journo tries justifying Enrique Tarrio's shocking sentence by comparing him to Charles Manson
Sam J.
DeSantis Claps Back at Voter Who Blames Him for Mass Shooting
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Thoughts and prayers: Howard Stern is too broken for even his wife Grateful Calvin