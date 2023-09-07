THIS! Mary Katharine Ham takes neurotic 'experts' pushing COVID hysteria for clicks and cred APART

This is nuts.

An American infectious disease 'expert' got sick and tested negative for COVID ... but decided that wasn't good enough so he ran all over trying to get more rapid tests, quite possibly infecting a bunch of people wherever he went.

People used to get sick, rest, if that didn't work they'd see the doctor, and move on.

But since COVID, some people have clearly lost the ability to just be normal about any of it.

Case in point:

This American infectious disease expert got sick and tested negative for the coronavirus on a rapid test.



Instead of just staying home until well, he visited two pharmacies to look for more rapid tests.



Rather than reflect on the wisdom of visiting multiple pharmacies while… pic.twitter.com/FHbhDhROfC — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) September 5, 2023

As we said, NUTTY.

Mary Katharine Ham chimed in the vicious cycle of COVID coverage:

1) This is a CURRENT op-Ed. Wow. 2) The vicious cycle of COVID coverage is the *most* neurotic experts or laypeople w the *most* pitched responses to Covid get op-Eds placed, no prob. I had Covid with a 2-mos-old. If I’d written some psycho piece about feeding her formula under… https://t.co/PQoB8DJvHV — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 6, 2023

Crazy seeing this level of insane in 2023.

Public health officials, media, and Democrats well and truly broke so many people who in turn feed the crazy, neurotic experts who broke them in the first place. It is indeed a vicious cycle.

The Branch Covidians are functionally broken and should never be allowed to make a decision in the public policy sphere that impacts anyone beyond their own immediate family. If they want to fort up and virtue signal their Covid and vax cult status, go for it, but leave the rest… — GadgetFreak (@GHinTX) September 6, 2023

Agreed.

Related (if slightly tangential) point: health anxiety should be considered a journalistic conflict of interest during a pandemic. — virginiahume (@virginiahume) September 7, 2023

It's sheer insanity that instead of staying home and getting over a cold he went out in public spreading his germs at multiple pharmacies, all because he was anxious to "name" his cold with a test. Great point about these attitudes being published. — Laura G (@LaurasMiscMovie) September 6, 2023

Anxious to name his cold with a test.

Nailed it.

And yes, it's sheer insanity.

