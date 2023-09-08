OOOPS is right! LOL! Dems ACCIDENTALLY say the quiet part out loud about Biden trying to dunk on Trump

What makes this post from The Democrats even funnier is THEY think the 'oops' is about Republicans joking that Biden hangs out in his basement all day.

Silly, sad, stupid little things, aren't they?

Wonder if this is the airbrushed pic of Joseph.

Yes, we know. Joe has spent over 40% of his presidency on vacation. OOOPS.

Also, notice how his head is sort of cut off in the post?

Yikes.

Yeah, traveled to VACATIONS — John R. Whitmer (@JohnRWhitmer) September 7, 2023

Is that a giant bong he's carrying? EL OH EL.

The Right has such a great sense of humor because they don't have to feel guilty for finding things funny.

To Delaware every weekend. — D Block (@Dhmcgrath77) September 7, 2023

Funny because it's true.

Funny.



He can travel to the beach but not to East Palestine, Ohio. — Ashley Muñoz For President 2024 (@RedLady2024) September 8, 2023

As he himself said, there's a lot going on right now.

He might have also included a 'C'mon, man' ... we'll have to double check.

We get it, Democrats are trying to convince the 77% of Americans who believe Joe is too damn old to run for president again, but this is just desperate. Not quite as desperate as the airbrushing thing, but close.

***

***

