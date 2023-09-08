Philip Bump makes his terrible, no-good, very bad week even WORSE quietly deleting...
'Morning Joe' host & guest say polling can't be trusted after miserable numbers...
Michael Shellenberger NUKES media for claiming the justice system treated J6 and BLM...
*POPCORN* Victor Shi's Biden FANBOYING goes a little too far for even some...
Notorious Lefty grifter completely misses the mark again with clueless GOTCHA rant about...
NEW: Florida has its first LGBTQ+ sanctuary city
Former Minister of Truth continually attacked by the Right makes TIME's top 100...
This is SHOCKING ... NOT! Jen Psaki gets moved to prime time on...
Dallas News: Former White House physician handcuffed, claims to be an ER doctor
White House signals Florida and Hawaii can kick rocks unless Congress approves MORE...
Here's a photo of the 'torture device' Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed against...
The HORROR! Stephen King tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and it...
WELP! Biden decides best way to solve migrant problem in large BLUE cities...
Doctor recommends masking up if you're getting married or attending a wedding

OOOPS is right! LOL! Dems ACCIDENTALLY say the quiet part out loud about Biden trying to dunk on Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on September 08, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

What makes this post from The Democrats even funnier is THEY think the 'oops' is about Republicans joking that Biden hangs out in his basement all day.

Silly, sad, stupid little things, aren't they?

Wonder if this is the airbrushed pic of Joseph.

Yes, we know. Joe has spent over 40% of his presidency on vacation. OOOPS. 

Also, notice how his head is sort of cut off in the post?

Yikes.

Is that a giant bong he's carrying? EL OH EL.

The Right has such a great sense of humor because they don't have to feel guilty for finding things funny.

Funny because it's true.

As he himself said, there's a lot going on right now.

He might have also included a 'C'mon, man' ... we'll have to double check.

Recommended

Philip Bump makes his terrible, no-good, very bad week even WORSE quietly deleting '14 presidents' post
Sam J.

We get it, Democrats are trying to convince the 77% of Americans who believe Joe is too damn old to run for president again, but this is just desperate. Not quite as desperate as the airbrushing thing, but close.

***

Related:

Michael Shellenberger NUKES media for claiming the justice system treated J6 and BLM protesters the SAME

Lefties DRAG Victor Shi after he shames MSNBC for giving Black 3rd-party candidate airtime OVER Biden

THIS! Mary Katharine Ham takes neurotic 'experts' pushing COVID hysteria for clicks and cred APART

'Doughy' Matthew Yglesias claiming conservatives are too fat and old to win a Civil War goes SO wrong

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRATS TRUMP VACATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Philip Bump makes his terrible, no-good, very bad week even WORSE quietly deleting '14 presidents' post
Sam J.
Michael Shellenberger NUKES media for claiming the justice system treated J6 and BLM protesters the SAME
Sam J.
*POPCORN* Victor Shi's Biden FANBOYING goes a little too far for even some Lefties and LOL
Sam J.
'Morning Joe' host & guest say polling can't be trusted after miserable numbers for Biden drop
Doug P.
Notorious Lefty grifter completely misses the mark again with clueless GOTCHA rant about the Right
Tertullianus
The HORROR! Stephen King tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and it ONLY brings him 'Misery'
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Philip Bump makes his terrible, no-good, very bad week even WORSE quietly deleting '14 presidents' post Sam J.