OOOPS is right! LOL! Dems ACCIDENTALLY say the quiet part out loud about Biden trying to dunk on Trump

What makes this post from The Democrats even funnier is THEY think the 'oops' is about Republicans joking that Biden hangs out in his basement all day.
Silly, sad, stupid little things, aren't they?
Wonder if this is the airbrushed pic of Joseph.
Oops. pic.twitter.com/0Kaj6JJ5WP— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 7, 2023
Yes, we know. Joe has spent over 40% of his presidency on vacation. OOOPS.
Also, notice how his head is sort of cut off in the post?
Yikes.
Yeah, traveled to VACATIONS— John R. Whitmer (@JohnRWhitmer) September 7, 2023
Yeah, to the beach.... pic.twitter.com/8ODUw023oi— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) September 7, 2023
Is that a giant bong he's carrying? EL OH EL.
The Right has such a great sense of humor because they don't have to feel guilty for finding things funny.
September 8, 2023
To Delaware every weekend.— D Block (@Dhmcgrath77) September 7, 2023
Funny because it's true.
Funny.— Ashley Muñoz For President 2024 (@RedLady2024) September 8, 2023
He can travel to the beach but not to East Palestine, Ohio.
As he himself said, there's a lot going on right now.
He might have also included a 'C'mon, man' ... we'll have to double check.
We get it, Democrats are trying to convince the 77% of Americans who believe Joe is too damn old to run for president again, but this is just desperate. Not quite as desperate as the airbrushing thing, but close.
