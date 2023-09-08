Philip Bump makes his terrible, no-good, very bad week even WORSE quietly deleting...
Michael Shellenberger NUKES media for claiming the justice system treated J6 and BLM protesters the SAME

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:11 AM on September 08, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

It's adorable how our pals in the mainstream media insist we do not have a two-tiered justice system and that BLM protesters were treated JUST THE SAME as J6 protesters.

No, really.

They want you to believe that. Forget that J6 protesters are getting several YEARS for breaking a window while the majority of BLM protesters were let go (or had bail raised for them by the current Vice President of the United States), no no, it's the EXACT SAME.

And if you don't agree you must be against Democracy or something.

Michael Shellenberger was good enough to fact-drop them all:

What a TITLE.

From Shellenberber:

But it wasn’t right to sentence Tarrio to so many years in prison. Not only did Tarrio not commit any violent acts on January 6, he wasn’t even in town. And, after searching through more than half a million Proud Boy messages, US government investigators could not find any that contained an order from Tarrio or anyone else to forcibly stop the election certification, much less overturn the election. One week before January 6, Tarrio and other Proud Boys leaders had instructed Proud Boys members to obey police lines. The government’s entire case rested on the idea that the Proud Boys had a secret and unspoken plan to overthrow America’s democratic republic and replace it with a dictatorship led by former president Donald J. Trump.

We agree, Elon. We agree.

To his point, the BLM protesters should have been charged as well. And also to his point, Tarrio received a RIDICULOUS sentence.

Proving there truly is a bias in the system, no matter how hard the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party tries to tell us otherwise.

***

Tags: MEDIA PROTESTER BLM JANUARY 6 MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER

