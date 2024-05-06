Cosplaying Student Activists, Including Feminists, Seem to Be Converting to Islam

We reported earlier Monday on white women covering their hair with keffiyehs in solidarity with their Palestinian sisters:

Who stands with me for Palestine? pic.twitter.com/uH4hXKREQt — 𝙻𝙰𝙸𝙻𝙰 (@LailaPalestini1) May 5, 2024

A lot of people made fun of the selfie and for good reason. As we reported last week, it seems that white women are just really into Hamas:

It’s like Where’s Waldo trying to find a male among the Columbia occupiers. Masked college girls are just really into Hamas. pic.twitter.com/BmCeGzLsvg — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 1, 2024

This next tweet is from before the police came and took down UCLA's "Gaza Liberation Zone."

Hundreds of American students convert to Islam and participate in an Islamic call to prayer at UCLA.



pic.twitter.com/mnEesT8oLE — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 2, 2024

Notice anything? Notice that all of these young feminists are perfectly fine being herded to the back for prayer.

I don’t think they’re going to like sharia. — Reveille 🎺 (@ReveilleEve) May 2, 2024

Wait till the women find out they’re 2nd class citizens, and the gay men are cancelled 😏 — DB (@dbdegn) May 2, 2024

They seem to be OK with it.

Another example of the power of the Woke Mind Virus to suppress cognitive dissonance is that when women raised as feminists convert to Islam they are perfectly happy to pray in the back, separately from the men. Allahu Akbar, hear me roar! https://t.co/FPjbjg03l1 — BabblingBeaver (@Babbling_Beaver) May 2, 2024

I predicted exactly this all the way back in 2016 and paid a reputational price for it, commenting on the insane and incomprehensible alliance between "feminists" (those resentful harpies) and Islamic fundamentalists.



The idiot hedonist females on the left, bereft of any… https://t.co/x5vWTzfwqy — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 5, 2024

The idiot hedonist females on the left, bereft of any discipline, unconsciously long for male domination. That is why the weak presidents of our major universities (think @Columbia), unable to enforce a few simple rules, find it necessary and desirable to call in the heavies to, you know, break a few heads.

We're not sure where this video is from, but note once again how the women defer to the men and segregate themselves to the back of the formation:

College campus occupiers are converting hundreds if not thousands of college students to Isl@m in their effort to topple the west. pic.twitter.com/w76fVn4Uc0 — @amuse (@amuse) May 6, 2024

They've been cosplaying as members of Hamas for weeks now … might as well go all the way.

Are they informed of the rulebook before hand? — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) May 6, 2024

Okay, now that they've converted, they need to make the pilgrimage to Mecca. That's gonna be a fun time. https://t.co/FrWIiVSUOm — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 6, 2024

These kids will embrace something new next week. Count on it. — Barbara P 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) May 6, 2024

I wonder if they realize there's no more alcohol or drugs for them. — Kim Hendrix (@kimdhendrix) May 6, 2024

Does this mean the trans thing is not the current thing anymore? Not sure how you can have both. — Pete Arc (@PeterArcher37) May 6, 2024

Guaranteed that none of them read the fine print about what happens to apostates. — Point Nemo (@PointNemo61) May 6, 2024

Those "conversions" won't stick once new converts get past the performative part. They don't have the patience, guts or faith that ANY religion requires.



Added bonus: they will eventually learn how Islam treats the minorities they love. — Nowhere Man (@NowhereManPOV) May 6, 2024

Our most susceptible youth right there. I stand with the thousands of students who are focused on finishing the school year and are uninterested in this sh*t show. — Kim Hendrix (@kimdhendrix) May 6, 2024

Can’t wait for when the new fad comes along and they all quit Islam, and then learn what they do to apostates. They all think it’s just like joining a book club and you can just take off. One thing about this generation, they don’t have a lot of follow through. — Zombie Jesus (@christisundead) May 6, 2024

Truly stupid people, especially the women😂 — Emmitt Jordan (@Emmitt_Jordan2) May 6, 2024

They will only stay Muslim until the next virtual signaling trend or protest. You know they will all go to their home and order a Hawaiian pizza with extra ham and kale. This is what idiots do, this is what defines idiots. And idiot defines trend setting libs. — Odinn (@OdinnAuga) May 6, 2024

Maybe they're not converting, they're just bowing down in prayer and covering their heads.

While you're here, check out the new ad for the Google Pixel; it looks like being a Muslim woman is actually pretty cool:

This is Google Pixel ad.



Right, because when most people think about people playing basketball in their communities, they imagine Muslim women with hijabs dunking basketballs and taking pictures.



I really can’t. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rVDaxVPEC6 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 4, 2024

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2024





