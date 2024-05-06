Cosplaying Student Activists, Including Feminists, Seem to Be Converting to Islam

Just for Fun: Let's Make Fun of the 2024 Met Gala
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on May 06, 2024
AP Photo/B.K. Bangash

We reported earlier Monday on white women covering their hair with keffiyehs in solidarity with their Palestinian sisters:

Advertisement

A lot of people made fun of the selfie and for good reason. As we reported last week, it seems that white women are just really into Hamas:

This next tweet is from before the police came and took down UCLA's "Gaza Liberation Zone."

Notice anything? Notice that all of these young feminists are perfectly fine being herded to the back for prayer.

They seem to be OK with it.

The idiot hedonist females on the left, bereft of any discipline, unconsciously long for male domination. 

That is why the weak presidents of our major universities (think @Columbia), unable to enforce a few simple rules, find it necessary and desirable to call in the heavies to, you know, break a few heads.

We're not sure where this video is from, but note once again how the women defer to the men and segregate themselves to the back of the formation:

They've been cosplaying as members of Hamas for weeks now … might as well go all the way.

Maybe they're not converting, they're just bowing down in prayer and covering their heads.

While you're here, check out the new ad for the Google Pixel; it looks like being a Muslim woman is actually pretty cool:


***


