WTH?! Megyn Kelly LEVELS Facebook for censoring detransitioner claiming the account is 'too violent'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on September 10, 2023
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Good ol' Facebook, censoring an account merely for detransitioning. Who knew figuring out the trans narrative was BS and working to repair what you've done to your own body is 'violent'?

It's as if they want to go out of business.

We know we know, people don't really use Facebook anymore unless they're talking about a sick pet or posting memes about drinking wine. But Instagram is part of FB and it's fairly popular in its own right.

They censored Chloe Cole for posting about detransitioning.

Think about that.

As Megyn Kelly said ... WTH?!

But if someone posts pictures and videos of themselves mutilating their bodies because they've bought into the trans fad THAT'S not violent.

What a warped and weird world we're living in, you guys.

