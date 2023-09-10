WTH?! Megyn Kelly LEVELS Facebook for censoring detransitioner claiming the account is 'too violent'

Good ol' Facebook, censoring an account merely for detransitioning. Who knew figuring out the trans narrative was BS and working to repair what you've done to your own body is 'violent'?

It's as if they want to go out of business.

Facebook has notified me that my instagram bio is too “violent”



If you think reading it is violent, imagine actually living through all that!! pic.twitter.com/9OVnTeYftr — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) September 9, 2023

We know we know, people don't really use Facebook anymore unless they're talking about a sick pet or posting memes about drinking wine. But Instagram is part of FB and it's fairly popular in its own right.

They censored Chloe Cole for posting about detransitioning.

Think about that.

As Megyn Kelly said ... WTH?!

What on earth? So now a detransitioner can’t say she’s a detransitioner bc it’s “violent??” Wth? https://t.co/ndIIJddtwv — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 9, 2023

But if someone posts pictures and videos of themselves mutilating their bodies because they've bought into the trans fad THAT'S not violent.

What a warped and weird world we're living in, you guys.

This is censorship pure and simple. Don't even grace it with a hint that it could have any legitimacy. — George Michael Sanders (@GeorgeM10912400) September 9, 2023

Phuck Phacebook — Wendy Fournier (@WendyFournier) September 9, 2023

We see what she did there.

