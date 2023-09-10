Damin Toell takes a very SNIDE Wajahat Ali APART in heated back and...
REKT! LEO's response to anti-police Democrat who was carjacked now demanding more police is GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on September 10, 2023
Screencap from Shivanthi Sathanandan's Facebook page

As Twitchy readers know, anti-police Democrat Shivanthi Sathanandan was carjacked last week and now it sounds like the former DEFUND THE POLICE cheerleader wants more police presence in her neighborhood.

Funny how her tune changed so much after living through some sort of criminal violence that people who understand the reality of crime have been warning her about for years now.

Wonder how important she thinks 'equity' is now? Or maybe she should just ask some social workers to hang out in her neighbhorhood.

Yeah, that might work out for her.

We love this from a lawn enforcement source:

Not just -A- bag, but the LARGEST bag ...

Poetry.

We know, we shouldn't laugh but it's just too funny.

Karma is one funny mofo when it feels like it.

That would be the fair and equitable thing to do.

And that's the truth.

