REKT! LEO's response to anti-police Democrat who was carjacked now demanding more police is GOLD

As Twitchy readers know, anti-police Democrat Shivanthi Sathanandan was carjacked last week and now it sounds like the former DEFUND THE POLICE cheerleader wants more police presence in her neighborhood.

Funny how her tune changed so much after living through some sort of criminal violence that people who understand the reality of crime have been warning her about for years now.

Wonder how important she thinks 'equity' is now? Or maybe she should just ask some social workers to hang out in her neighbhorhood.

Yeah, that might work out for her.

We love this from a lawn enforcement source:

A Minneapolis law enforcement source tells me officers in the 4th precinct are being encouraged to patrol Sathanandan’s neighborhood when not responding to calls.



“Now she wants extra police presence? She can eat the largest bag of dicks,” the source added. https://t.co/JEEiUhItTV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 9, 2023

Not just -A- bag, but the LARGEST bag ...

Poetry.

Get rekt.. again. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 9, 2023

hahahahahahahaha — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 9, 2023

We know, we shouldn't laugh but it's just too funny.

Karma is one funny mofo when it feels like it.

Sorry, don't have the funds for that. She's gonna have to hire & pay for her own private security. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) September 9, 2023

That would be the fair and equitable thing to do.

She didn't care about crime when it was happening to others. She pushed to cut the police force and decrease resources. Now that she's a victim of a crime, suddenly this is a major problem that has to be addressed. Horrible person. — Cheryl (@StoreyLine) September 10, 2023

And that's the truth.

***

Related:

Gov. Grisham doubles DOWN on suspending right to carry and WOW, talk about BACKFIRE to end all backfires

You KNOW NM Gov done screwed up suspending right to carry when even Ted Lieu and David Hogg call her OUT

Bill Melugin lists every BLUE Sanctuary City's schadenfreude over incoming migrants and it's GLORIOUS

Glenn Greenwald BUSTS DNC Leftists working with ADL to censor us ALL in damning, must-read THREAD

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !