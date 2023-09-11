Hollywood melts DOWN over Drew Barrymore using 'scab writers' and guys, there's not ENOUGH popcorn

NatSec spox picked a heckuva day to announce who's supporting Biden's 'signature initiativ...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on September 11, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It appears Drew Barrymore's show has returned even with the writers/actors strike. Yeah, that's still going on. Don't feel bad, many of us forgot the strike as well because we stopped paying attention to Hollywood a long, long time ago. Once they started spending more time lecturing and scolding us and less time entertaining is we all sort of just lost interest.

Just how it is.

Welp, for Barrymore to return with new shows, she has to be using writers.

And gosh, union writers are on strike so how did she do that? It's simple ... 

Ugh. Gross.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

How DARE writers who refuse to join the union have work in Hollywood? 

Check out this thread from a union writer:

Note - we skipped some of this thread because it's a bunch of babbling BS from the unions and thought we'd stick to what is important to the Barrymore story. Feel free to go read the entire thread if you want to see a bunch of 'blah blah blah' from an entitled writer.

Yeah, pass for us as well.

Grateful Calvin

Not just on strike, but VERY MUCH on strike.

Ooooooh.

Watching them eat one another is pretty damn funny, don'cha think?

*lots and lots of popcorn*

Blah blah blah (again), we get it. Drew BAD. 

That being said, she doesn't seem all that worried about it.

She owns it.

Let. Them. Fight.

***

