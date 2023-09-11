Hollywood melts DOWN over Drew Barrymore using 'scab writers' and guys, there's not ENOUGH popcorn

It appears Drew Barrymore's show has returned even with the writers/actors strike. Yeah, that's still going on. Don't feel bad, many of us forgot the strike as well because we stopped paying attention to Hollywood a long, long time ago. Once they started spending more time lecturing and scolding us and less time entertaining is we all sort of just lost interest.

Just how it is.

Welp, for Barrymore to return with new shows, she has to be using writers.

And gosh, union writers are on strike so how did she do that? It's simple ...

Sooo who is writing her opening monologue and literally everything else on this show when it starts up again next week? Scab writers?! Ughhhh gross Drew Barrymore. Gross. https://t.co/Li1hthpUm7 — Felicia Day🇺🇸 (@feliciaday) September 11, 2023

Ugh. Gross.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

How DARE writers who refuse to join the union have work in Hollywood?

Check out this thread from a union writer:

People are understandably confused about how Drew Barrymore could be scabbing against the WGA and not against SAG-AFTRA.



So let’s take this opportunity to increase our union literacy. 🧵 — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) September 11, 2023

Note - we skipped some of this thread because it's a bunch of babbling BS from the unions and thought we'd stick to what is important to the Barrymore story. Feel free to go read the entire thread if you want to see a bunch of 'blah blah blah' from an entitled writer.

Yeah, pass for us as well.

But, as we all know, SAG-AFTRA members covered under their TV, Theatrical, and Streaming contract are very much on strike.



Adding to the potential confusion, many SAG-AFTRA members — like Drew Barrymore — are employed under multiple contracts. — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) September 11, 2023

Not just on strike, but VERY MUCH on strike.

Ooooooh.

If she does a TV ad for shampoo right now, that’s fine. SAG-AFTRA’s Commercial contract is in effect and members are not on strike.



If she tried to do a movie for Paramount right now, that’s not fine. SAG-AFTRA’s TV/Theatrical/Streaming contract is expired and they’re on strike. — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) September 11, 2023

So: Drew Barrymore’s talk show is covered under SAG-AFTRA’s Netcode contract — which is not on strike.



As long as she doesn’t promote any of her old movies on the show, she’s not violating SAG-AFTRA’s TV/Theatrical/Streaming strike.



However (and it’s a big however)… — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) September 11, 2023

Watching them eat one another is pretty damn funny, don'cha think?

The Drew Barrymore Show *is* covered under the WGA’s film and TV contract (which we call our MBA). So while Drew Barrymore is not a WGA member, her show employs WGA writers who are currently out on strike. https://t.co/fvoJdwgkGb — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) September 11, 2023

*lots and lots of popcorn*

While the opening monologues, jokes, and interviews on talk shows may seem spontaneous, a huge amount of writing work goes into every episode. (I mean, if it didn’t, does anyone really believe the studios would pay for writers they didn’t need?) — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) September 11, 2023

Blah blah blah (again), we get it. Drew BAD.

That being said, she doesn't seem all that worried about it.

Drew Barrymore defends talk show’s return during Hollywood strikes: ‘I own this choice’ https://t.co/ETFfekmOFy pic.twitter.com/YP5A0ZdFLh — New York Post (@nypost) September 10, 2023

She owns it.

Let. Them. Fight.

***

