Burbank mayor FLIPS OUT on LoTT after she BUSTS him getting paddled by drag queen at event (with kids?)

And while we're certainly not experts on being in elected office, pretty sure it's not a great idea to attend an event where you get paddled by a drag queen ... and oh YEAH, where children may be in attendance.

Seems like this would be common sense, right?

Guess not when it comes to the mayor of Burbank, CA.

BREAKING: Footage shows Mayor of Burbank, California (D) getting a spanking from a drag queen at a Democrat campaign event over the weekend which included children.



He also previously defended giving kids pornographic books in schools.



Full story here: https://t.co/jhe2vRp9u2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 10, 2023

What a skeeze.

What a weirdie.

What a DEMOCRAT.

Here is where it gets crazy:

Actually, there weren't any children at this private 21+ event.



But of course lying is totally on brand for you. — Konstantine Anthony🌹♿🧠 (@KonstantineinCA) September 11, 2023

Bro, kids over 15 were invited. And yo, the paddling thing? Weird.

So why does the advertisement say 15+? pic.twitter.com/nPjmPQyzx0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2023

Because they're ALL skeezes.

Regardless of advertising, there were no children at the event.



But you weren't there, so you wouldn't know.



Easier to speculate and lie, right? — Konstantine Anthony🌹♿🧠 (@KonstantineinCA) September 11, 2023

Prove it, bro.

You lied and you were caught. You lost all credibility. Hope the spanking was worth it bro — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2023

What she said.

So you agree that no children were in attendance? — Konstantine Anthony🌹♿🧠 (@KonstantineinCA) September 11, 2023

Awww, look at that Alinsky. Adorbs. Nice try, BRO.

So you agree you lied about it being a private 21+ event? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2023

Everyone at the private event was over 21.



Care to explain your lie? pic.twitter.com/FfU5khLmeT — Konstantine Anthony🌹♿🧠 (@KonstantineinCA) September 11, 2023

Where’s your proof? You apparently think 15-year-olds are 21. You lied about the age requirements. You checked everyone’s ID’s before getting your spanking? Nobody believes you that everyone there was over 21. You lost all your credibility. You lied. Also here’s a photo of a kid… pic.twitter.com/1HNZkBmxiW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2023

Oof.

That's a completely different event 11 hours earlier.



Care to admit you were wrong yet? — Konstantine Anthony🌹♿🧠 (@KonstantineinCA) September 11, 2023

Why would she admit she was wrong? Konstantine hasn't proven anything. Honestly, the way he freaked out kinda sorta proves her point. Just sayin'.

Me waiting for @libsoftiktok to admit they blatantly lied for clicks and engagement. https://t.co/Ux6FdkOaOs pic.twitter.com/Pu9x9pVQgW — Konstantine Anthony🌹♿🧠 (@KonstantineinCA) September 11, 2023

See what we mean?

Me waiting for the Mayor of Burbank to admit he lied about the age requirements to view his spanking… pic.twitter.com/gNnEfKIQ7k — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2023

Libs of TikTok: 1 - Weirdo mayor getting spanked by a dude in a dress: 0

***

