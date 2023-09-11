Hollywood melts DOWN over Drew Barrymore using 'scab writers' and guys, there's not...
NatSec spox picked a heckuva day to announce who's supporting Biden's 'signature initiativ...
VILE Loudoun County atty. Buta Biberaj just can't DEAL with Youngkin pardoning dad...
Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth
VA State Sen. Scott Surovell's UGLY dig at Youngkin for pardoning Scott Smith...
WATCH: Protests and open defiance of Governor Grisham's unconstitutional order
VP Granny Pants gets her groove thing on with hip-hop elites
Chuck Todd challenges Gavin Newsom on COVID closures and Newsom is as infuriatingly...
READ: Best policy argument for the Second Amendment
Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDO...
Who could have predicted this?! LOL! Jennifer Granholm’s EV Caravan runs into 'charging'...
Women’s March unwittingly embraces ‘The Patriarchy’ and we can’t get enough of the...
California set to recognize 'Transgender History Month' in August of 24 and let...
Oilfield Rando invites us to remember the overblown Covid enforcement

Burbank mayor FLIPS OUT on LoTT after she BUSTS him getting paddled by drag queen at event (with kids?)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on September 11, 2023
Libs of TikTok

We got nothin'.

No wait, that's not entirely true.

And while we're certainly not experts on being in elected office, pretty sure it's not a great idea to attend an event where you get paddled by a drag queen ... and oh YEAH, where children may be in attendance.

Seems like this would be common sense, right?

Guess not when it comes to the mayor of Burbank, CA.

What a skeeze.

What a weirdie.

What a DEMOCRAT.

Here is where it gets crazy:

Bro, kids over 15 were invited. And yo, the paddling thing? Weird.

Because they're ALL skeezes.

Prove it, bro.

Recommended

Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth
Grateful Calvin

What she said.

Awww, look at that Alinsky. Adorbs. Nice try, BRO.

Oof.

Why would she admit she was wrong? Konstantine hasn't proven anything. Honestly, the way he freaked out kinda sorta proves her point. Just sayin'.

See what we mean?

Libs of TikTok: 1 - Weirdo mayor getting spanked by a dude in a dress: 0

***

Related:

Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDOWN and LOL

Dana Loesch DROPS gun-grabbing Lefties (Hogg) pushing anti-Grisham talking points to SAVE their OWN bacon

Pro-trans-kids harpy caught on video attacking Billboard Chris BEGS him to take the video down and LOL

Gov. Grisham doubles DOWN on suspending right to carry and WOW, talk about BACKFIRE to end all backfires

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: CALIFORNIA MAYOR DRAG QUEEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth
Grateful Calvin
Hollywood melts DOWN over Drew Barrymore using 'scab writers' and guys, there's not ENOUGH popcorn
Sam J.
VILE Loudoun County atty. Buta Biberaj just can't DEAL with Youngkin pardoning dad and it's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
NatSec spox picked a heckuva day to announce who's supporting Biden's 'signature initiative'
Doug P.
VA State Sen. Scott Surovell's UGLY dig at Youngkin for pardoning Scott Smith goes REALLY wrong
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Protests and open defiance of Governor Grisham's unconstitutional order
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Robert Reich asks conservatives to define ‘woke,’ gets buried under avalanche of truth Grateful Calvin