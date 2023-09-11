Lefty a-hole pastor says if you don't grieve 1/6 as much as 9/11 you're not 'patriotic' and OH HELL no

Activists 'occupy' House Speaker's office ('is this an insurrection?')
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on September 11, 2023
Various

Pardon our French but eff this effing guy. We know there will be some terrible takes as it's 9/11 and terrible people like to make a name for themselves and how terrible they really are on this day by tweeting and saying terrible stuff but c'mon man. Grow a soul. 

You'd think a so-called pastor would know better.

Don't mind us, we just threw up in our mouths a little. 

Ugh, these people.

Accurate.

Suppose we could grieve for the innocent Trump supporters who lost their lives that day but pretty sure John doesn't really care about them. He's virtue-signaling on steroids hoping to engage because, at the end of the day, he's desperate for attention.

Not to mention soulless, horrible, and ignorant AF.

Yes, he does.

Sadly, he's not the only one.

***

