Lefty a-hole pastor says if you don't grieve 1/6 as much as 9/11 you're not 'patriotic' and OH HELL no

Pardon our French but eff this effing guy. We know there will be some terrible takes as it's 9/11 and terrible people like to make a name for themselves and how terrible they really are on this day by tweeting and saying terrible stuff but c'mon man. Grow a soul.

You'd think a so-called pastor would know better.

If you don’t grieve both 9/11 and 1/6, you aren’t patriotic you’re partisan. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 11, 2023

Don't mind us, we just threw up in our mouths a little.

Ugh, these people.

Says... a guy who is so partisan he only turns to the Left like a NASCAR driver. Roger 🫡 — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) September 11, 2023

Accurate.

Why in the hell would I grieve 1/6. — Derek Ginter (@DerekGinter) September 11, 2023

Suppose we could grieve for the innocent Trump supporters who lost their lives that day but pretty sure John doesn't really care about them. He's virtue-signaling on steroids hoping to engage because, at the end of the day, he's desperate for attention.

If you have this take, you aren't patriotic, you're partisan — Get Riled Up (@RileYoUp) September 11, 2023

Not to mention soulless, horrible, and ignorant AF.

You belittle 9/11 by comparing it to January 6 — Imperialist (@metal728x) September 11, 2023

Yes, he does.

Sadly, he's not the only one.

***

Related:

Tracy Beanz details how feds fought and LOST in Missouri v. Biden free speech case in EPIC thread

Hollywood melts DOWN over Drew Barrymore using 'scab writers' and guys, there's not ENOUGH popcorn

Burbank mayor FLIPS OUT on LoTT after she BUSTS him getting paddled by drag queen at event (with kids?)

Let them FIGHT! Ted Lieu TRIGGERS Gov. Grisham into a frothy-mouthed, authoritarian MELTDOWN and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !