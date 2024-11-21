LET THEM FIGHT: Cenk Uygur Calls Out Joy Behar and 'The View' and We Are HERE FOR IT

Hold on a minute. We're going to need to refill our bowl of popcorn, because things are getting SPICY on Left-wing X these days.

Earlier, Cenk Uygur absolutely wrecked Lefty JoJofromJerz, because he was fed up with her severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

But he wasn't done calling down the thunder. Not by a long shot.

Here he is, calling out Joy Behar and the harpies on The View:

Joy Behar says @joerogan believes in dragons and that's why he's not reliable, whereas The View is very reliable. They thought Biden was young and dynamic, had no problems with his cognitive abilities and was best possible candidate! I've got dragons at slightly more credible. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 21, 2024

Dragons are more credible than anyone on The View.

Please stop making me like you Cenk… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) November 21, 2024

We're not sure what's going on, but we like this version of Cenk.

Millions of people follow Rogan.

What sort of person watches The View? — Analyst (@MeDCD23) November 21, 2024

People like Joy Behar.

I've been watching Rogan for years. The hatred of him on the left is what first started making me question the whole thing. — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) November 21, 2024

The Left pushed Rogan away from them because he wasn't ideologically pure. And they're doing the same thing to each other post-election.

They've learned nothing.

I mean he's not wrong, there are five dragons on The View 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/tj1JpGRZ4L — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) November 21, 2024

Dragons are insulted by being compared to those women.

Sharp as a tack https://t.co/n7rBAubcOD — JordanRN (@jordanrn96) November 21, 2024

Don't forget how The View lied and carried water for an obviously demented Biden.

The View twists everything. Joe Rogan’s curiosity and questions about dragons seems completely natural compared to the crazy propaganda they spew every single day. pic.twitter.com/Q00pESNHVx — Mel (@Melbee777) November 21, 2024

You'd think after Sunny had to issue a correction on-air three minutes after smearing Matt Gaetz, they'd learn.

They do not learn.

Cenk took the red pill https://t.co/8W68AkR7Yp — ZMagsID🅿️🗑️🗑️ (@ZmagsIDP) November 21, 2024

Sure seems that way.

If belief in dragons is what makes one unreliable, then say goodbye to Marco Polo and Heraditus. And now you have no history. https://t.co/ZmgcZMqzAY — Zealous Seraphim ☦️ 📿🇺🇸 (@ZealousSeraphim) November 21, 2024

For Leftists like Joy, history only began yesterday because the complexities of it are 'racist' in her mind.

How the hell did Cenk become the most sane person on the left https://t.co/uwrcoaPu7o — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) November 21, 2024

When you watch your side lose a big election, it changes you. If you're sane and smart.

Cenk appears to be sane and smart.

Cenk has become one of the best follows on here. Don’t just follow people you agree with all the time people. https://t.co/NlQrtYVBd0 — Jason Pickering (@PickJason) November 21, 2024

It can help broaden your horizons.

Cannot handle a world where I agree with Cenk twice in a week. https://t.co/ohffv0L9AF — NYConservative (@NYConservtarian) November 21, 2024

Certainly throwing us for a loop, that's for sure.