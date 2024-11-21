Unpopular Opinion: Rand Paul Warns Trump Against Using Military to Deport Illegals, Gets...
LET THEM FIGHT: Cenk Uygur Calls Out Joy Behar and 'The View' and We Are HERE FOR IT

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on November 21, 2024
Twitter

Hold on a minute. We're going to need to refill our bowl of popcorn, because things are getting SPICY on Left-wing X these days.

Earlier, Cenk Uygur absolutely wrecked Lefty JoJofromJerz, because he was fed up with her severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

But he wasn't done calling down the thunder. Not by a long shot.

Here he is, calling out Joy Behar and the harpies on The View:

Dragons are more credible than anyone on The View.

We're not sure what's going on, but we like this version of Cenk.

People like Joy Behar.

The Left pushed Rogan away from them because he wasn't ideologically pure. And they're doing the same thing to each other post-election.

They've learned nothing.

Dragons are insulted by being compared to those women.

Don't forget how The View lied and carried water for an obviously demented Biden.

You'd think after Sunny had to issue a correction on-air three minutes after smearing Matt Gaetz, they'd learn.

They do not learn.

Sure seems that way.

For Leftists like Joy, history only began yesterday because the complexities of it are 'racist' in her mind.

When you watch your side lose a big election, it changes you. If you're sane and smart.

Cenk appears to be sane and smart.

It can help broaden your horizons.

Certainly throwing us for a loop, that's for sure.

