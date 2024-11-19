A Sour Note: Pouty Sunny Hostin Forced to Read Matt Gaetz Legal Notice on The View

VIP
Warren Squire  |  10:45 PM on November 19, 2024
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

Things have been a bit more sunny since Sunny Hostin deleted her account on X. Even if she's not there in person we can laugh at her ignorant rants and antics on ABC's The View and share them on the site she fled days agoNow, her big mouth has gotten her into possible legal trouble with a certain former congressman vying for attorney general.

Here's Sunny's notable clip. (WATCH)

Somebody's been telling lies!

Who knew a 'legal note' could elicit such laughter and joy? Let's see what others had to say.

Sunny's sour demeanor told us everything we needed to know.

An ABC lawyer or producer appears to have heard Hostin's lie and rushed to undo the damage. Whatever happened it was acted on quickly.

We love watching someone so dishonest and hateful eat crow on TV.

Has Sunny Hostin and her View-crew learned their lesson? Probably not. But, if we can see more of these humiliating legal note readings on air do we want them to?

