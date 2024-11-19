A Sour Note: Pouty Sunny Hostin Forced to Read Matt Gaetz Legal Notice on The View

Things have been a bit more sunny since Sunny Hostin deleted her account on X. Even if she's not there in person we can laugh at her ignorant rants and antics on ABC's The View and share them on the site she fled days ago. Now, her big mouth has gotten her into possible legal trouble with a certain former congressman vying for attorney general.

Here's Sunny's notable clip. (WATCH)

NEW: The View host Sunny Hostin fumes as she is forced to read a legal note just minutes after presenting the Matt Gaetz allegations as a “fact.”



Hostin: They discussed the fact that once [Gaetz] finds out that she's 17, he stops having s*x with her.



Hostin 3 min later: Matt… pic.twitter.com/USvYjnWqKZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024

Somebody's been telling lies!

Who knew a 'legal note' could elicit such laughter and joy? Let's see what others had to say.

🤣 she looked like a hostage forced to make a video. The network is obviously worried about a lawsuit. Their days of saying whatever nasty crap they want with no evidence is quickly coming to an end. — Lacy Akuma (@LacyAkuma) November 20, 2024

That felt great, thanks!



Sonny’s humiliation was great. Encore! — It's 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@TiffMoodNukes) November 20, 2024

You KNOW that had to be excruciating for her😂🤣😂🤣 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 20, 2024

Blink 3 times if the lawyers said you would be sued into oblivion if you didn't say that on air. — Vax Prime (@VaxPrime) November 20, 2024

Sunny's sour demeanor told us everything we needed to know.

😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/DXk1AUACEX — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) November 20, 2024

Suck on that lemon like a lollipop, Sonny. Hope it tasted super sour. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) November 20, 2024

An ABC lawyer or producer appears to have heard Hostin's lie and rushed to undo the damage. Whatever happened it was acted on quickly.

Slander- the action or crime of making a false spoken statement damaging to a person's reputation.



Used in a sentence....



"Matt Gaetz is suing The View for slander" — Enigma of Reason (@EnigmaOfReason) November 20, 2024

So what you're saying is in the light of MAGA, Sonny hoston & @theview may not be able to lie hoax and hate the way they have done for the last 10 years?!



Gotta love it!



Did you see how sonny swallowed before the first time she was ever forced to tell the truth the show — America First Won Big! (@TooBigToRig101) November 20, 2024

We love watching someone so dishonest and hateful eat crow on TV.

Has Sunny Hostin and her View-crew learned their lesson? Probably not. But, if we can see more of these humiliating legal note readings on air do we want them to?