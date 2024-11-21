Unpopular Opinion: Rand Paul Warns Trump Against Using Military to Deport Illegals, Gets DRAGGED for It

This writer normally really likes Rand Paul. He's right on a lot of things, including fiscal policy and wasteful spending and civil liberties.

Most of the time.

But because people of good faith can disagree on big issues, she has to say she heartily disagrees with his take on using the military to deport illegal immigrants:

We, as conservatives who are supportive of Trump, need to caution him about sending the army into our cities. It's a terrible image to send the world, and it's a terrible image for us as citizens. https://t.co/xZEvIhjeJB — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 20, 2024

More from Newsmax:

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has voiced strong opposition to using the U.S. military to enforce deportation measures, emphasizing that immigration enforcement should remain the responsibility of domestic law enforcement agencies on Newsmax Tuesday. Paul, a member of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, criticized the idea of deploying the military to enforce immigration policies, calling it a "terrible image" for the United States. In an interview on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Paul addressed reports that President-elect Donald Trump or his spokesman suggested declaring an emergency to involve the military in deportation efforts.

What is the purpose of the military if not this? And, frankly, given the fact there are tens of thousands of violent criminals, Chinese nationals, and terrorists invading our southern border, using the military is not only appropriate, but necessary.

Most X users agree:

No issues when they sent National Guard to remove a few illegals from Martha's Vineyard though...



How about instead of going at Trump before he is even in office, you focus on democrats filling our cities with llegals and maybe also focus on having Congress intervene and stop… — Kate (@kate_p45) November 20, 2024

Congress should've stopped this long before it got to this point, but they used immigration as a political football.

this is especially galling



When we have weak, complicit Republicans who are more concerned about optics and feelings than following our laws and prioritizing the safety of American Citizens



The elite left used the military to purge their sanctuary of illegals = zero backlash 🤦 — Stop the Lies (@nonzmon) November 21, 2024

We should not care what the world thinks about us, because -- unlike the U.S. -- there isn't another nation in the world that would ignore its immigration laws the way we have.

The country was and is being invaded by millions of unvetted foreigners from all over the world.



Who are you supposed to send then when that happens? — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 20, 2024

Local law enforcement can't deal with this.

ICE doesn't have the staffing, nor does Border Patrol.

Personally I find the images of foreign cartels and gang members terrorizing Americans to be more terrible. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 20, 2024

We just saw a Venezuelan illegal immigrant get sentenced to life in prison for raping and murdering Laken Riley.

That's more offensive than military deporting people who have -- at a minimum -- broken our immigration laws.

Watching innocent citizens.. women, children, the elderly, the vulnerable being assaulted, robbed, *aped, carjacked, murdered and scarred for life is a bad “look.” You don’t speak for America First Rand, and Trump is going to do what he has to do to PROTECT our citizens and I’ll… — Cheryl Riley (@Cheryl4moco) November 20, 2024

The military should protect us. US. Public image be damned.

With all due respect sir, these people came into our country with no vetting or background checks. They are draining cities resources from citizens. I support Trump on this — Paula 💜 (@PaulaRed62) November 20, 2024

There's a reason Trump won, and immigration is part of it.

I don’t care how it looks get these people out of our country https://t.co/3G5cz4h5tB pic.twitter.com/AID7i8SSnK — Joshua Rainer (@JoshRainerGold) November 21, 2024

Nor should we.

We need to be more concerned about SURVIVAL than appearances, Senator Paul. https://t.co/61wNsWfc2y — Phil Snyder (@jiminyphil) November 20, 2024

THIS.

1000% disagree.

Deploying the military for mass deportations sends the exact right message to the world, and is quite literally our constitutional duty to do so https://t.co/9fcEZrSYuH — William Case (@casew9610) November 21, 2024

All of this, too.

Dissapointed with Dr. Rand Paul’s rhetoric. Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory at every moment possible seems to be the game plan. We won in this issue, why can’t we follow through? Why should be maintain permanent serf class? https://t.co/jp9sCr74FL — Daniella Pentsak ⍼ (@pentsakdaniella) November 21, 2024

We shouldn't. Nor should we tolerate violent criminals, Chinese nationals, and spies.

There are 20,000+ retired SpecOps veterans who are, healthy, extremely well trained, disciplined, and sensitive to the proper image of a healthy United States.



Deputize 5,000 of them as Reserve Federal Marshals. https://t.co/rV1ANObI4m — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) November 20, 2024

This works, too.