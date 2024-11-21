Donald Trump Nominates Former Florida AG Pam Bondi for Attorney General
Unpopular Opinion: Rand Paul Warns Trump Against Using Military to Deport Illegals, Gets DRAGGED for It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on November 21, 2024
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

This writer normally really likes Rand Paul. He's right on a lot of things, including fiscal policy and wasteful spending and civil liberties.

Most of the time.

But because people of good faith can disagree on big issues, she has to say she heartily disagrees with his take on using the military to deport illegal immigrants:

More from Newsmax:

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has voiced strong opposition to using the U.S. military to enforce deportation measures, emphasizing that immigration enforcement should remain the responsibility of domestic law enforcement agencies on Newsmax Tuesday.

Paul, a member of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, criticized the idea of deploying the military to enforce immigration policies, calling it a "terrible image" for the United States.

In an interview on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Paul addressed reports that President-elect Donald Trump or his spokesman suggested declaring an emergency to involve the military in deportation efforts.

What is the purpose of the military if not this? And, frankly, given the fact there are tens of thousands of violent criminals, Chinese nationals, and terrorists invading our southern border, using the military is not only appropriate, but necessary.

Most X users agree:

Congress should've stopped this long before it got to this point, but they used immigration as a political football.

We should not care what the world thinks about us, because -- unlike the U.S. -- there isn't another nation in the world that would ignore its immigration laws the way we have.

Local law enforcement can't deal with this.

ICE doesn't have the staffing, nor does Border Patrol.

We just saw a Venezuelan illegal immigrant get sentenced to life in prison for raping and murdering Laken Riley.

That's more offensive than military deporting people who have -- at a minimum -- broken our immigration laws.

The military should protect us. US. Public image be damned.

There's a reason Trump won, and immigration is part of it.

Nor should we.

THIS.

All of this, too.

We shouldn't. Nor should we tolerate violent criminals, Chinese nationals, and spies.

This works, too.

Tags: BORDER SECURITY DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IMMIGRATION MILITARY

