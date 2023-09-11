John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Dems IGNORING illegal immigration until it was in THEIR backyard

Nobody takes the Left/Democrats apart like John Hayward. He has a way with his threads that just decimates them and by the time you finish reading one of them all you have left to say is, 'YEAH, SO THERE!'

Every single excuse the Left gave to blow off concerns about mass illegal migration collapsed into a heap of dust as soon as the border state governors started shipping illegals to "sanctuary cities." Why aren't you enjoying your overdose of vibrant diversity, Mr. Mayor? https://t.co/GtYTGoXQM1 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

It's an absolute disgrace that it took this brute-force tactic to get lefties to pay the slightest bit of attention to border security. As long as OTHER Americans were suffering, they couldn't give less of a damn. It was all just a big virtue-signaling propaganda game. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

It is a disgrace. They know it, they know we know they know it, and they don't care.

What does it tell you about the moral imagination of the Left that they had nothing but snark and smarmy slogans to offer until the day border states began calling their "sanctuary city" bluff and shipping 1% of the illegal tidal wave to blue cities? — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

Nothing that hapless boobs like Adams are saying is NEW. He's just being forced to discover what border state mayors and governors have known for decades. He just didn't give a rat's ass until the problem was physically FedExed to his doorstep, and now he's a blubbering wreck. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

What's that you say? Tidal waves of unvetted illegals put incredible stress on your social welfare system, cause crime to skyrocket, push wages down, consume resources you needed for other important projects? What a shocker. Tell us more! — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

There isn't a man or woman of the Left who cared one whit about the suffering of border state Deplorables until the border was moved into their backyards, and they suddenly discovered all their glib slogans counted for nothing. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

And now, of course, the Dem Party will "address" the problem by picking everyone else's pocket to shovel extra resources at the beleaguered blue cities while continuing to resolutely ignore border security. The American people should not accept this "solution." — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

The only acceptable response is to tighten physical border security - yes, we do need a wall, something more concrete than the vague promises of corrupt politicians - and shut off the magnets that draw massive numbers of migrants. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

The only acceptable response is to start paying attention to the states and cities along our southern border and LISTENING TO THEM. No more fake virtue-signaling about xenophobia or racism because Democrats hope illegal immigrants will vote for them.

We're finally forcing blue states to understand the immigration crisis. The last step is to make them understand that it's a national problem that requires a sane national solution. No special carve-outs or subsidies for certain states or cities. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 7, 2023

