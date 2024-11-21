Heaven on Earth: Take a Glimpse Inside the Restored Notre Dame Cathedral

Earlier this month, we told you how the bells of Notre Dame -- silent since a devastating fire in 2019 -- rang out for the first time. This writer won't lie; that moment made her a little teary-eyed. She hopes to get to Paris one day and see Notre Dame with her own eyes, instead of through a computer screen.

Advertisement

But, in the meantime, she'll take what she can get. And because this also made her cry a little, she's sharing the beauty of Notre Dame restored with you:

What a sight.

Yeah, I’m thinking we’re back. — Culture Critic (@Culture_Crit) November 21, 2024

We are so back.

Nature is healing from the woke virus — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) November 21, 2024

Nature is healing.

The Virgin Mary’s status return to the Notre Dame Cathedral five years after the fire.🙏 pic.twitter.com/JwlU7JkyN3 — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 21, 2024

Also a very moving moment.

WE ARE SO BACK pic.twitter.com/8Jxk97zoxs — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 🇺🇸 (@creation247) November 21, 2024

Ah, St. Joan of Arc. This writer's favorite saint.

Friendly reminder that during the French Revolution, the communists destroyed much of Notre Dame, beheaded statues, dedicated the building to their "Cult of Reason," and then just started using it as a storage warehouse. When Napoleon came to power he immediately restored it — Jash Dholani (@oldbooksguy) November 21, 2024

God bless Napoleon.

Reborn in glory 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TuKbkXAcg4 — Architecture & Tradition (@archi_tradition) November 21, 2024

What a beautiful building in a beautiful city.

Incredible.

I didn’t think it would/could happen — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 21, 2024

Not gonna lie: this writer was worried they'd either not reopen or re-imagine the space with modern architecture.

Glad to see neither of those fears were founded.

The craziest part of this for me, a Notre Dame Mass-goer for a short period of time, is that it literally took the thing almost burning down for them to break out a mop and clean the thing https://t.co/kDh6YSpjOt — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) November 21, 2024

Whatever it takes, we guess?

Literally unfriended and blocked someone I'd known since high school when she had commented, "it's just a dumb old church, what about climate change?!"

Anyway, glad to see this and f**k you, Erin. https://t.co/Kd25X4I3pS — BUFFALO SPONKS: Horde Leader, Queen of Yarnia (@FlowersAgainst) November 21, 2024

It's not just a 'dumb old church', Erin.

Advertisement

Not at all jealous.

Nope.

Okay, a little jealous.

Never forget what was lost. Never forget what was saved. https://t.co/t18IpnxyWD pic.twitter.com/qfJc3I5xBj — Napoleon Bonaparte Appreciator (@NapoleonBonabot) November 21, 2024

Never forget.

I stand corrected, I truly didnt think modern humanity had the ability to restore this https://t.co/Xx9YByENXu — Josh Baer (@TheRealJoshBaer) November 21, 2024

But it did.

The first Mass at the reopened Notre Dame will be December 8. Can't wait.