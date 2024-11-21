VIP
Heaven on Earth: Take a Glimpse Inside the Restored Notre Dame Cathedral

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on November 21, 2024
AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Earlier this month, we told you how the bells of Notre Dame -- silent since a devastating fire in 2019 -- rang out for the first time. This writer won't lie; that moment made her a little teary-eyed. She hopes to get to Paris one day and see Notre Dame with her own eyes, instead of through a computer screen.

But, in the meantime, she'll take what she can get. And because this also made her cry a little, she's sharing the beauty of Notre Dame restored with you:

What a sight.

We are so back.

Nature is healing.

Also a very moving moment.

Ah, St. Joan of Arc. This writer's favorite saint.

God bless Napoleon.

What a beautiful building in a beautiful city.

Not gonna lie: this writer was worried they'd either not reopen or re-imagine the space with modern architecture.

Glad to see neither of those fears were founded.

Whatever it takes, we guess?

It's not just a 'dumb old church', Erin.

Not at all jealous.

Nope.

Okay, a little jealous.

Never forget.

But it did.

The first Mass at the reopened Notre Dame will be December 8. Can't wait.

