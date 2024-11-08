UPLIFTING: Bells of Notre Dame Ring for the First Time Since 2019 Fire

For something a bit different this morning, we have a beautiful story out of Paris: the cathedral of Notre Dame has received three new bells, which rang out for the first time since the devasting fire in 2019. The photo of the alter amid the rubble will give you chills, but in a good way.

WE ARE SO BACK



The bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris rang out this morning for the first time today since 2019's fire



The Cathedral reopens with Mass on December 8th pic.twitter.com/roQS22b0t7 — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) November 8, 2024

Now, full transparency, this writer is not Catholic, but nevertheless, hearing these bells ringing again brings a tear to the eye and reminds us of God's endurance in the face of difficult and troubling times. The bells sound like hope.

In Catholic theology, church bells are blessed by priests to serve as audible exorcisms of local demons.



The bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris just began ringing again…just in time. https://t.co/Sn7jjSKLIp — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) November 8, 2024

As a non-Catholic, this writer cannot confirm this, but this man is a theologian, and this is an interesting bit of trivia to know!

Sometimes it's said that God works in mysterious ways, but other times His work is, well, clear as a bell.

The best news of the day. https://t.co/5m5rYLlOvA — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 8, 2024

It's truly beautiful. We could play that video all day long and not get tired of hearing that sound.

We will restore the Beauty of the World. https://t.co/jfniWGs6MR — Lady of Summerisle (@Lady_Astor) November 8, 2024

The world is healing https://t.co/dfxVZSvrH5 — Manlet King ☩ (@TheManlet_King) November 8, 2024

From your lips to God's ears!

God is good. 🙏 — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) November 8, 2024

All the time.

Those bells toll with a resonance that demons despise, echoing through shadows they cannot escape. — CE Albanese (@CE_Albanese) November 8, 2024

That is just downright poetic!

Christians will never stop celebrating the God of Love, especially in a time of hate, like we have today. — Phantammeron (@Phantammeron) November 8, 2024

✝️



No longer Catholic, but his beyond blessed!



Truly happy for the French, as well as the Catholic faithful for restoring this peerless symbol of the faith. All of Christendom wept when it burned.



Ad majorem dei gloriam!



In nomine Patris, et Filii, et Spiritus Sancti! https://t.co/Lfa0Anfalm — XdelaCruz ✝️ 🇵🇭 ⚔️ (@XdelaC) November 8, 2024

I'm not even religious but this makes me happy. https://t.co/C3Av7gnCiH — Yooper (@OG_Yooper) November 8, 2024

Wonderful news even to a non Christian like myself 💥 https://t.co/WZBJ3GKBhB — Scott Stryver (@ScottStryver) November 8, 2024

GM frens. We are going to bring back the sonorous, dulcet tones of church bells to our cities. We are going to make our homes beautiful. We are going to make our bodies healthy. We are going to make our minds sharp. We are going to have our souls saved.



Every knee shall bow. https://t.co/b05uF6PH9T — Vagrant of Rhodes 🗡️🕯️ (@vagrantwires) November 8, 2024

That is this writer's fervent prayer, and it just does the heart good to see people come together for a momentous event like this. Carry this beauty in your hearts for the rest of your day, Dear Readers!