UPLIFTING: Bells of Notre Dame Ring for the First Time Since 2019 Fire

Laura W.  |  11:55 AM on November 08, 2024
Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP

For something a bit different this morning, we have a beautiful story out of Paris: the cathedral of Notre Dame has received three new bells, which rang out for the first time since the devasting fire in 2019. The photo of the alter amid the rubble will give you chills, but in a good way.

Now, full transparency, this writer is not Catholic, but nevertheless, hearing these bells ringing again brings a tear to the eye and reminds us of God's endurance in the face of difficult and troubling times. The bells sound like hope.

As a non-Catholic, this writer cannot confirm this, but this man is a theologian, and this is an interesting bit of trivia to know!

Sometimes it's said that God works in mysterious ways, but other times His work is, well, clear as a bell.

It's truly beautiful. We could play that video all day long and not get tired of hearing that sound.

From your lips to God's ears!

All the time.

That is just downright poetic!

That is this writer's fervent prayer, and it just does the heart good to see people come together for a momentous event like this. Carry this beauty in your hearts for the rest of your day, Dear Readers!

