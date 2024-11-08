UPLIFTING: Bells of Notre Dame Ring for the First Time Since 2019 Fire

For something a bit different this morning, we have a beautiful story out of Paris: the cathedral of Notre Dame has received three new bells, which rang out for the first time since the devasting fire in 2019. The photo of the alter amid the rubble will give you chills, but in a good way.
WE ARE SO BACK— Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) November 8, 2024
The bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris rang out this morning for the first time today since 2019's fire
The Cathedral reopens with Mass on December 8th pic.twitter.com/roQS22b0t7
Now, full transparency, this writer is not Catholic, but nevertheless, hearing these bells ringing again brings a tear to the eye and reminds us of God's endurance in the face of difficult and troubling times. The bells sound like hope.
In Catholic theology, church bells are blessed by priests to serve as audible exorcisms of local demons.— Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) November 8, 2024
The bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris just began ringing again…just in time. https://t.co/Sn7jjSKLIp
As a non-Catholic, this writer cannot confirm this, but this man is a theologian, and this is an interesting bit of trivia to know!
Remarkable timing https://t.co/OZcDwwuosn— Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 8, 2024
No coincidences. https://t.co/qmLrxKMt3x— Edward Badgette (@acrimonyand) November 8, 2024
Sometimes it's said that God works in mysterious ways, but other times His work is, well, clear as a bell.
The best news of the day. https://t.co/5m5rYLlOvA— Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 8, 2024
It's truly beautiful. We could play that video all day long and not get tired of hearing that sound.
We will restore the Beauty of the World. https://t.co/jfniWGs6MR— Lady of Summerisle (@Lady_Astor) November 8, 2024
Praise God!! https://t.co/4fVLebn1fN— Mama 🐻 Jess - Romans 1:16 🏵️ (@lizzyscardinal) November 8, 2024
The world is healing https://t.co/dfxVZSvrH5— Manlet King ☩ (@TheManlet_King) November 8, 2024
From your lips to God's ears!
God is good. 🙏— Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) November 8, 2024
All the time.
Those bells toll with a resonance that demons despise, echoing through shadows they cannot escape.— CE Albanese (@CE_Albanese) November 8, 2024
That is just downright poetic!
Christians will never stop celebrating the God of Love, especially in a time of hate, like we have today.— Phantammeron (@Phantammeron) November 8, 2024
✝️— XdelaCruz ✝️ 🇵🇭 ⚔️ (@XdelaC) November 8, 2024
No longer Catholic, but his beyond blessed!
Truly happy for the French, as well as the Catholic faithful for restoring this peerless symbol of the faith. All of Christendom wept when it burned.
Ad majorem dei gloriam!
In nomine Patris, et Filii, et Spiritus Sancti! https://t.co/Lfa0Anfalm
What a beautiful sound! https://t.co/Zi5Pj2029P— IowaGma1 (@Gma1Iowa) November 8, 2024
Deo Gratias! https://t.co/ax1FiXL9Ka— mary jo anderson (@maryjoanderson3) November 8, 2024
God is still speaking. https://t.co/35vYYx74ji— Nikolas (@Nikolaoz) November 8, 2024
I'm not even religious but this makes me happy. https://t.co/C3Av7gnCiH— Yooper (@OG_Yooper) November 8, 2024
Wonderful news even to a non Christian like myself 💥 https://t.co/WZBJ3GKBhB— Scott Stryver (@ScottStryver) November 8, 2024
GM frens. We are going to bring back the sonorous, dulcet tones of church bells to our cities. We are going to make our homes beautiful. We are going to make our bodies healthy. We are going to make our minds sharp. We are going to have our souls saved.— Vagrant of Rhodes 🗡️🕯️ (@vagrantwires) November 8, 2024
Every knee shall bow. https://t.co/b05uF6PH9T
That is this writer's fervent prayer, and it just does the heart good to see people come together for a momentous event like this. Carry this beauty in your hearts for the rest of your day, Dear Readers!
