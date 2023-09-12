Bro, take the L! Kyle Griffin claims there's no 'direct evidence' proving Biden's...
President Biden wants us to overcome 'the rising tide of hatred and extremism'

'IMMEDIATE recusal': Techno Fog BUSTS Judge Chutkan with her OWN WORDS on Trump in bombshell of a thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on September 12, 2023
Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts via AP, File

Trump's legal team is seeking to recuse DC Judge Tanya Chutkan since she for whatever reason hasn't already recused herself. Forget that we all see her bias, we know her bias, and it doesn't take a great legal mind to realize Trump will in no way have a chance with a judge who wants him put away in the first place.

Just look at what Chutkan has had to say about Trump from Twitchy fave, @Techno_Fog:

It's not a prosecutor saying these things.

It's not a talking head or even an elected official.

It's the actual judge in his case.

YUP.

Techno Fog continued:

Again, this is the JUDGE.

She didn't though because this trial isn't about justice, it's about politics.

It's about REVENGE.

And anyone else telling you otherwise is selling something.

FuzzyChimp

SHE ADMITTED she pre-judged him.

Like, in her little mind, he's already guilty.

How can we expect justice to be blind with a judge like Chutkan? 

***

***

