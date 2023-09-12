'IMMEDIATE recusal': Techno Fog BUSTS Judge Chutkan with her OWN WORDS on Trump in bombshell of a thread

Trump's legal team is seeking to recuse DC Judge Tanya Chutkan since she for whatever reason hasn't already recused herself. Forget that we all see her bias, we know her bias, and it doesn't take a great legal mind to realize Trump will in no way have a chance with a judge who wants him put away in the first place.

Just look at what Chutkan has had to say about Trump from Twitchy fave, @Techno_Fog:

Trump seeks to recuse DC Judge Tanya Chutkan -



Chutkan has suggested "Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned"



These statements "are inherently disqualifying"



[thread] pic.twitter.com/0kY6soQJCA — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 11, 2023

It's not a prosecutor saying these things.

It's not a talking head or even an elected official.

It's the actual judge in his case.

YUP.

Techno Fog continued:

Numerous statements by Chutkan suggesting Trump should be charged for January 6.



Expressing disappointment that Trump was not yet charged -



Criticizing a J6 Defendant's "blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day." pic.twitter.com/O9WVD3WdBP — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 11, 2023

Again, this is the JUDGE.

Chutkan's recusal should have been immediate - and she should have disqualified herself.



US Judges are to disqualify themselves where their "impartiality might reasonably be questioned." pic.twitter.com/f7y1EBoXc1 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 11, 2023

She didn't though because this trial isn't about justice, it's about politics.

It's about REVENGE.

And anyone else telling you otherwise is selling something.

Most notably, Chutkan admitted she pre-judged Trump's guilty: "I have my opinions"



This included conclusions that Trump "encouraged" and "rallied" unlawful action on J6.



Her conduct in Trump's case - the unconstitutional trial setting - just proves that point. pic.twitter.com/RoxXhn1hSr — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 11, 2023

SHE ADMITTED she pre-judged him.

Like, in her little mind, he's already guilty.

How can we expect justice to be blind with a judge like Chutkan?

***

