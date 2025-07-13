Sorry, Groomers: ABC News Is PANICKED That Parents Now Have a Say In Their Children's Education

The New York Times Asks If It's Time to Stop Snubbing Your 'Right-Wing...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on July 13, 2025
Twitchy

The Supreme Court handed down some enormous decisions in late June, and one of the biggest was in Mahmoud v. Taylor, in which the Court ruled that, yes, parents have a right to know about what their children are being taught in school. And if that content goes against their religious beliefs, they also have the right to opt out of those lessons. 

Sorry, Terry McAuliffe. It appears that parents DO have a say, after all. 

This is common-sense stuff and should not have been controversial in the least. The only surprising thing about the decision was that it was 6-3 and not 9-0, but we all know who the three are and what their ... ahem ... legal acumen is

But leave it to the dead legacy media to gin up a controversy where none exists. Today, ABC News published a panicked article claiming that the SCOTUS decision is a threat to public education. 

How about the public school teachers focus on education, not indoctrination or grooming, and then they don't have to worry at all about the 'new legal landscape'? 

Or is that crazy talk? 

Unsurprisingly, ABC turned to certified lunatic, Becky Pringle, to make the case for how awful the SCOTUS ruling is. 

While religious rights advocates hailed the ruling as common sense, some civil rights groups, educators, and parents fear it now undermines the very foundation of public education.

'This decision could have a chilling effect,' said Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the nation's largest union of public school teachers, 'and could lead to more educators self-censoring, shelving books and lessons, and preventing some already marginalized students from being seen and acknowledged.'

Oh, no! A 'chilling effect!'

If they're talking about sexuality to kids, and filling them with poisonous ideas that boys can be girls, they SHOULD be scared. 

And fired. 

We need more teachers like Tammy, and a lot fewer (preferably none) with blue hair, pierced septums, and 'they/them' pronouns. 

The SCOTUS ruling will help weed out some of the worst, who won't be able to help themselves.

Also, notice the use of the indefinite article in front of 'child's education.'

A child's education? No, that's not how it works. 

We all know that teachers' union heads believe that other people's children belong to them. They even say it out loud (when they think they're only speaking to a friendly audience, that is).

They don't belong to them. They never did, and they never will. 

Especially when many of these radical teachers and school districts try to hide what they are telling kids from the parents. Mahmoud v. Taylor put an end to that as well. 

Needless to say, the ABC News article did not go into detail about the types of content that parents would find objectionable. 

We know why. 

Exactly. 

Won't someone PLEASE think of the poor teachers? And how they can't 'trans the kids' anymore?

It is evidence of just how lost ABC is (along with most of the legacy media) that they would even try to make empowering parents a controversial issue. 

Thankfully, we don't care about their lecturing anymore. 

ABC News and Becky Pringle can cry about it all they want. But parents across America are cheering. 

And, since the students in question are their children, that's the only opinion that matters.

