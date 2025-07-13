Sorry, Groomers: ABC News Is PANICKED That Parents Now Have a Say In Their Children's Education

The Supreme Court handed down some enormous decisions in late June, and one of the biggest was in Mahmoud v. Taylor, in which the Court ruled that, yes, parents have a right to know about what their children are being taught in school. And if that content goes against their religious beliefs, they also have the right to opt out of those lessons.

Sorry, Terry McAuliffe. It appears that parents DO have a say, after all.

This is common-sense stuff and should not have been controversial in the least. The only surprising thing about the decision was that it was 6-3 and not 9-0, but we all know who the three are and what their ... ahem ... legal acumen is.

But leave it to the dead legacy media to gin up a controversy where none exists. Today, ABC News published a panicked article claiming that the SCOTUS decision is a threat to public education.

When public school teachers return to classrooms this fall, they will confront a new legal landscape that has given parents expanded veto power over certain aspects of a child's education. https://t.co/rA1s8c6DY0 — ABC News (@ABC) July 13, 2025

How about the public school teachers focus on education, not indoctrination or grooming, and then they don't have to worry at all about the 'new legal landscape'?

Or is that crazy talk?

Unsurprisingly, ABC turned to certified lunatic, Becky Pringle, to make the case for how awful the SCOTUS ruling is.

While religious rights advocates hailed the ruling as common sense, some civil rights groups, educators, and parents fear it now undermines the very foundation of public education.



'This decision could have a chilling effect,' said Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the nation's largest union of public school teachers, 'and could lead to more educators self-censoring, shelving books and lessons, and preventing some already marginalized students from being seen and acknowledged.'

Oh, no! A 'chilling effect!'

If they're talking about sexuality to kids, and filling them with poisonous ideas that boys can be girls, they SHOULD be scared.

And fired.

There’s no confrontation of a new legal landscape for me. I have never taught a lesson to my second graders that would need an opt-out and there’s no reason for anyone to do so. https://t.co/Ku4892DPA9 — tulsatammy (@tulsatammy) July 13, 2025

We need more teachers like Tammy, and a lot fewer (preferably none) with blue hair, pierced septums, and 'they/them' pronouns.

The SCOTUS ruling will help weed out some of the worst, who won't be able to help themselves.

Translation: we won’t be as free to indoctrinate…



Indoctrinating kids with your belief system has nothing at all to do with a “child’s education”. https://t.co/oG7FhTmkp1 — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) July 13, 2025

Also, notice the use of the indefinite article in front of 'child's education.'

A child's education? No, that's not how it works.

We all know that teachers' union heads believe that other people's children belong to them. They even say it out loud (when they think they're only speaking to a friendly audience, that is).

They don't belong to them. They never did, and they never will.

Teachers are paid staff members, and they are not the parents. I will decide what is best for my child-not them. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 13, 2025

As it should be.

Under no circumstances should radical teachers have any control over our children.

This is why we have so many confused children. — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) July 13, 2025

Especially when many of these radical teachers and school districts try to hide what they are telling kids from the parents. Mahmoud v. Taylor put an end to that as well.

The horror! Teachers no longer allowed to groom or indoctrinate the children. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 13, 2025

Certain aspects = groomer MAP sex communism https://t.co/PaR0LNjpRF — Duke Neovocis🦅 (@neovocis) July 13, 2025

And what would those "certain aspects" be @ABC?



It wouldn't be LBGTQ indoctrination would it?

It wouldn't be not allowing trans twerking, would it?



You absolute clowns! https://t.co/BML5EPe57b — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) July 13, 2025

Needless to say, the ABC News article did not go into detail about the types of content that parents would find objectionable.

We know why.

Thankfully, parents can opt out. pic.twitter.com/5zjuyjgQl0 — MN Republicans Northland Edition (@MNHD3BGOP) July 13, 2025

Exactly.

Parental authority has been RE-established, Skippy. https://t.co/LLJlHTDE5G — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) July 13, 2025

ABC reports this as if it’s an impossibly unfair burden. https://t.co/1cNzq9i0nr — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 13, 2025

Won't someone PLEASE think of the poor teachers? And how they can't 'trans the kids' anymore?

Parents should be in 100% control of what their children are taught in school. They are OUR children, not the State's, not the Teacher Union's. You work for us and will do what you are told. — Donnie Detroit (@DonnieDetroit19) July 13, 2025

You speak of parents having control of their children's education as though it's a bad thing. That says a lot (that we already know) about old, tired, and now irrelevant 20th century institutions like ABC. — William Rest (@RestWillia6795) July 13, 2025

It is evidence of just how lost ABC is (along with most of the legacy media) that they would even try to make empowering parents a controversial issue.

Thankfully, we don't care about their lecturing anymore.

ABC News and Becky Pringle can cry about it all they want. But parents across America are cheering.

And, since the students in question are their children, that's the only opinion that matters.

