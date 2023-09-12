Bro, take the L! Kyle Griffin claims there's no 'direct evidence' proving Biden's a crook and OMG-LOL

To be clear: Anytime someone starts a sentence with the three words, 'to be clear,' 99.999999999% of the time they are full of crap.

As is likely the case with Kyle Griffin.

Imagine seeing everything we've seen come out of Hunter Biden's case with the laptop, witnesses, texts ... and thinking this is in anyway a smart thing to post:

To be clear: The investigations haven't uncovered any direct evidence that Biden profited off his son's foreign work. https://t.co/2fTcuqJiGS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 12, 2023

Maybe he thinks the words 'direct evidence' mean something here? Although we all know even if Hunter himself said OUT LOUD and on camera that his daddy made a bunch of money from his shady dealings people like Kyle would say that doesn't prove anything.

Actually they have, newsboy. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 12, 2023

Newsboy.

Them's fightin' words.

I too have a family where EVERY member has an offshore acct and a son w/no discernible skill apart from whorin’ that earns millions sitting on the board of foreign energy concerns. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 12, 2023

Same. Totally.

The careful use of "direct evidence" is the perfect example of a "journalist" carrying water for an administration. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) September 12, 2023

You really are this stupid, aren't you. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) September 12, 2023

Yes. Yes, he is.

And he thinks that's clever.

WHATEVER IT TAKES TO PROTECT THE BIG GUY!

He's a funny guy!

