Bro, take the L! Kyle Griffin claims there's no 'direct evidence' proving Biden's a crook and OMG-LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on September 12, 2023
meme

To be clear: Anytime someone starts a sentence with the three words, 'to be clear,' 99.999999999% of the time they are full of crap.

As is likely the case with Kyle Griffin.

Imagine seeing everything we've seen come out of Hunter Biden's case with the laptop, witnesses, texts ... and thinking this is in anyway a smart thing to post:

Maybe he thinks the words 'direct evidence' mean something here? Although we all know even if Hunter himself said OUT LOUD and on camera that his daddy made a bunch of money from his shady dealings people like Kyle would say that doesn't prove anything.

Newsboy.

Them's fightin' words.

Same. Totally.

Yes. Yes, he is.

And he thinks that's clever.

WHATEVER IT TAKES TO PROTECT THE BIG GUY!

He's a funny guy!

***

